Celebs

Man fotoshopt zich in kiekjes van Kendall Jenner, het resultaat is om te gieren

Man fotoshopt zich in kiekjes van Kendall Jenner, het resultaat is om te gieren

Foto: Instagram Kirby Jenner

Heeft Kendall Jenner een tweelingbroer? Misschien niet in het echt, maar in elk geval wel een virtuele. Kirby Jenner deelt op zijn Instagram gefotoshopte foto's van hem en zijn beroemde 'zus' met hilarische resultaten tot gevolg.

De Kardashian-Jenner-clan telde al Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie in zijn rangen en nu blijkbaar ook Kirby. Volgens zijn Instagramaccount is hij een aspirant model, liefhebber van alles en de tweelingbroer van Kendall Jenner. Om dat te bewijzen, deelt hij heel wat foto's van hen samen. Alleen zijn die natuurlijk gefotoshopt en werkt het resultaat danig op de lachspieren. Ook de bijschriften zijn om van te smullen. 

 

 

 

 

 

Corrigeer