Toen kon je al zien dat deze kleine jongen de beste ter wereld zou worden
FC Barcelona heeft een compilatie vrijgegeven van de beste momenten van Lionel Messi in de jeugdreeksen van de Catalanen. Hij was meestal een kop kleiner en de helft zo breed als zijn tegenstanders, maar hij was toen al sneller en niet uit evenwicht te brengen. Genieten van wat toen nog een ruwe diamant was.
Uitslagen & standen
Bundesliga Regulier
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Bayern München
|16
|12
|1
|3
|38/9
|39
|2
|RB Leipzig
|16
|11
|2
|3
|31/15
|36
|3
|Hertha BSC
|16
|9
|4
|3
|24/16
|30
|4
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|16
|8
|3
|5
|22/12
|29
|5
|Hoffenheim
|16
|6
|0
|10
|28/17
|28
|6
|Borussia Dortmund
|16
|7
|3
|6
|35/19
|27
|7
|1. FC Köln
|16
|6
|3
|7
|21/15
|25
|8
|SC Freiburg
|16
|7
|7
|2
|21/27
|23
|9
|Bayer Leverkusen
|16
|6
|7
|3
|23/24
|21
|10
|1. FSV Mainz 05
|16
|6
|8
|2
|26/30
|20
|11
|FC Schalke 04
|16
|5
|8
|3
|20/19
|18
|12
|FC Augsburg
|16
|4
|6
|6
|13/17
|18
|13
|VfL Wolfsburg
|16
|4
|8
|4
|15/24
|16
|14
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|16
|4
|8
|4
|15/25
|16
|15
|Werder Bremen
|16
|4
|8
|4
|20/34
|16
|16
|Hamburger SV
|16
|3
|9
|4
|14/31
|13
|17
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|16
|3
|10
|3
|14/27
|12
|18
|SV Darmstadt 98
|16
|2
|12
|2
|11/30
|8
Premier League Regulier
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Chelsea
|18
|15
|2
|1
|38/11
|46
|2
|Liverpool
|18
|12
|2
|4
|45/21
|40
|3
|Manchester City
|18
|12
|3
|3
|39/20
|39
|4
|Arsenal
|18
|11
|3
|4
|39/19
|37
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|9
|2
|6
|29/12
|33
|6
|Manchester United
|18
|9
|3
|6
|27/18
|33
|7
|Everton
|18
|7
|6
|5
|23/21
|26
|8
|Southampton
|17
|6
|5
|6
|17/16
|24
|9
|West Bromwich Albion
|18
|6
|7
|5
|23/22
|23
|10
|Watford
|18
|6
|8
|4
|22/30
|22
|11
|West Ham United
|18
|6
|8
|4
|23/32
|22
|12
|Bournemouth
|18
|6
|9
|3
|23/31
|21
|13
|Stoke City
|18
|5
|7
|6
|20/28
|21
|14
|Burnley
|18
|6
|10
|2
|17/28
|20
|15
|Middlesbrough
|18
|4
|8
|6
|16/20
|18
|16
|Leicester City
|18
|4
|9
|5
|23/31
|17
|17
|Crystal Palace
|18
|4
|10
|4
|29/33
|16
|18
|Sunderland
|18
|4
|12
|2
|16/31
|14
|19
|Swansea City
|18
|3
|12
|3
|21/41
|12
|20
|Hull City
|18
|3
|12
|3
|14/39
|12
Ligue 1 Regulier
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|OGC Nice
|19
|13
|1
|5
|34/13
|44
|2
|AS Monaco
|19
|13
|3
|3
|56/20
|42
|3
|Paris Saint-Germain
|19
|12
|4
|3
|38/15
|39
|4
|Olympique Lyon
|18
|11
|6
|1
|34/19
|34
|5
|En Avant de Guingamp
|19
|8
|5
|6
|25/19
|30
|6
|Olympique Marseille
|19
|8
|5
|6
|22/19
|30
|7
|Stade Rennes
|19
|8
|7
|4
|20/23
|28
|8
|AS Saint-Etienne
|19
|6
|5
|8
|18/16
|26
|9
|Toulouse FC
|19
|7
|7
|5
|22/21
|26
|10
|Girondins de Bordeaux
|19
|6
|6
|7
|20/26
|25
|11
|Montpellier
|19
|5
|7
|7
|28/31
|22
|12
|Lille OSC
|19
|6
|10
|3
|18/25
|21
|13
|AS Nancy-Lorraine
|19
|5
|8
|6
|15/23
|21
|14
|SC Bastia
|19
|5
|9
|5
|17/23
|20
|15
|Dijon FCO
|19
|4
|8
|7
|26/29
|19
|16
|Angers SCO
|19
|5
|10
|4
|15/24
|19
|17
|FC Nantes
|18
|5
|9
|4
|12/26
|19
|18
|FC Metz
|18
|5
|9
|4
|18/36
|19
|19
|SM Caen
|18
|5
|10
|3
|20/32
|18
|20
|FC Lorient
|19
|4
|12
|3
|20/38
|15
Serie A TIM Regulier
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Juventus
|17
|14
|3
|0
|36/14
|42
|2
|AS Roma
|18
|12
|4
|2
|39/18
|38
|3
|Napoli
|18
|10
|3
|5
|40/21
|35
|4
|Lazio
|18
|10
|4
|4
|32/21
|34
|5
|AC Milan
|17
|10
|4
|3
|27/20
|33
|6
|Atalanta
|18
|10
|6
|2
|27/21
|32
|7
|Internazionale
|18
|9
|6
|3
|28/21
|30
|8
|Torino
|18
|8
|6
|4
|36/27
|28
|9
|Fiorentina
|18
|7
|5
|6
|28/24
|27
|10
|Udinese
|18
|7
|7
|4
|24/24
|25
|11
|Chievo
|18
|7
|7
|4
|19/20
|25
|12
|Genoa
|18
|6
|7
|5
|21/22
|23
|13
|Sampdoria
|18
|6
|7
|5
|21/24
|23
|14
|Cagliari
|18
|7
|9
|2
|27/42
|23
|15
|Bologna
|17
|5
|7
|5
|17/22
|20
|16
|Sassuolo
|18
|5
|11
|2
|24/33
|17
|17
|Empoli
|18
|3
|10
|5
|10/26
|14
|18
|Palermo
|18
|2
|12
|4
|16/35
|10
|19
|Crotone
|17
|2
|12
|3
|14/32
|9
|20
|Pescara
|18
|1
|11
|6
|14/33
|9
Eredivisie Regulier
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Feyenoord
|17
|13
|1
|3
|47/12
|42
|2
|Ajax
|17
|11
|2
|4
|35/13
|37
|3
|PSV
|17
|9
|1
|7
|25/8
|34
|4
|sc Heerenveen
|17
|8
|4
|5
|32/20
|29
|5
|AZ
|17
|7
|3
|7
|29/23
|28
|6
|FC Utrecht
|17
|6
|4
|7
|26/22
|25
|7
|FC Twente
|17
|6
|5
|6
|26/23
|24
|8
|Vitesse
|17
|6
|6
|5
|24/22
|23
|9
|Heracles Almelo
|17
|5
|6
|6
|21/25
|21
|10
|FC Groningen
|17
|5
|7
|5
|23/25
|20
|11
|Willem II
|17
|4
|6
|7
|12/19
|19
|12
|NEC
|17
|4
|6
|7
|18/28
|19
|13
|Sparta Rotterdam
|17
|4
|8
|5
|22/29
|17
|14
|ADO Den Haag
|17
|5
|10
|2
|16/29
|17
|15
|Excelsior
|17
|4
|9
|4
|23/32
|16
|16
|PEC Zwolle
|17
|3
|9
|5
|13/34
|14
|17
|Roda JC Kerkrade
|17
|1
|6
|10
|8/21
|13
|18
|Go Ahead Eagles
|17
|3
|11
|3
|14/29
|12
Liga NOS Regulier
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Benfica
|15
|12
|1
|2
|32/8
|38
|2
|FC Porto
|15
|10
|1
|4
|28/7
|34
|3
|Sporting Braga
|15
|10
|3
|2
|27/13
|32
|4
|Sporting CP
|15
|9
|3
|3
|25/13
|30
|5
|Vitória Guimarães
|15
|9
|3
|3
|27/17
|30
|6
|Rio Ave
|15
|7
|6
|2
|19/19
|23
|7
|GD Chaves
|15
|5
|3
|7
|15/13
|22
|8
|CS Marítimo
|15
|6
|7
|2
|11/13
|20
|9
|Vitória Setúbal
|15
|5
|6
|4
|16/16
|19
|10
|Boavista FC
|15
|4
|6
|5
|16/18
|17
|11
|Belenenses
|15
|4
|6
|5
|10/15
|17
|12
|FC Arouca
|15
|5
|8
|2
|13/19
|17
|13
|FC Paços de Ferreira
|15
|4
|7
|4
|16/23
|16
|14
|Estoril
|15
|4
|8
|3
|11/18
|15
|15
|CD Feirense
|15
|4
|9
|2
|12/30
|14
|16
|CD Nacional
|15
|3
|10
|2
|14/25
|11
|17
|Moreirense
|15
|3
|10
|2
|14/26
|11
|18
|CD Tondela
|15
|2
|9
|4
|12/25
|10
LaLiga Santander Regulier
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|15
|11
|0
|4
|40/14
|37
|2
|Barcelona
|16
|10
|2
|4
|41/16
|34
|3
|Sevilla
|16
|10
|3
|3
|32/21
|33
|4
|Villarreal CF
|16
|8
|3
|5
|25/11
|29
|5
|Real Sociedad
|16
|9
|5
|2
|28/21
|29
|6
|Atlético Madrid
|16
|8
|4
|4
|29/14
|28
|7
|Athletic Club
|16
|8
|6
|2
|22/19
|26
|8
|Eibar
|16
|6
|5
|5
|22/20
|23
|9
|Espanyol
|16
|5
|4
|7
|20/22
|22
|10
|Las Palmas
|16
|5
|5
|6
|26/24
|21
|11
|Málaga CF
|16
|5
|5
|6
|25/26
|21
|12
|Alavés
|16
|5
|5
|6
|15/17
|21
|13
|Celta de Vigo
|16
|6
|7
|3
|25/31
|21
|14
|Real Betis
|16
|5
|8
|3
|18/29
|18
|15
|Deportivo La Coruña
|16
|4
|8
|4
|22/27
|16
|16
|Leganés
|16
|4
|8
|4
|13/27
|16
|17
|Valencia CF
|15
|3
|9
|3
|21/29
|12
|18
|Sporting Gijón
|16
|3
|10
|3
|17/33
|12
|19
|Granada CF
|16
|1
|9
|6
|14/33
|9
|20
|Osasuna
|16
|1
|11
|4
|13/34
|7
Spor Toto Süper Lig Regulier
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Medipol Basaksehir
|16
|10
|0
|6
|31/11
|36
|2
|Besiktas
|16
|10
|1
|5
|28/13
|35
|3
|Galatasaray
|16
|10
|3
|3
|30/16
|33
|4
|Fenerbahçe
|16
|9
|3
|4
|34/12
|31
|5
|Bursaspor
|16
|8
|5
|3
|20/17
|27
|6
|Osmanlispor
|16
|6
|2
|8
|21/16
|26
|7
|Atiker Konyaspor
|16
|6
|4
|6
|20/16
|24
|8
|Gençlerbirligi
|16
|5
|4
|7
|16/12
|22
|9
|Antalyaspor
|16
|6
|6
|4
|16/20
|22
|10
|Akhisar Belediyespor
|16
|5
|6
|5
|11/17
|20
|11
|Kardemir Karabükspor
|16
|5
|8
|3
|19/25
|18
|12
|Kasimpasa
|16
|5
|8
|3
|18/25
|18
|13
|Trabzonspor
|16
|5
|8
|3
|12/20
|18
|14
|Alanyaspor
|16
|5
|8
|3
|22/31
|18
|15
|Çaykur Rizespor
|16
|3
|9
|4
|15/27
|13
|16
|Kayserispor
|16
|3
|10
|3
|14/26
|12
|17
|Gaziantepspor
|16
|3
|11
|2
|15/27
|11
|18
|Adanaspor
|16
|2
|10
|4
|13/24
|10