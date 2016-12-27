Toen kon je al zien dat deze kleine jongen de beste ter wereld zou worden

FC Barcelona heeft een compilatie vrijgegeven van de beste momenten van Lionel Messi in de jeugdreeksen van de Catalanen. Hij was meestal een kop kleiner en de helft zo breed als zijn tegenstanders, maar hij was toen al sneller en niet uit evenwicht te brengen. Genieten van wat toen nog een ruwe diamant was.
Corrigeer

Meest Gelezen Sport

voetbal + klik voor alle matchen

Uitslagen & standen

Bundesliga Regulier

Vorige speeldag Volgende speeldag

Speeldag 16 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Bayern München 16 12 1 3 38/9 39
2 RB Leipzig 16 11 2 3 31/15 36
3 Hertha BSC 16 9 4 3 24/16 30
4 Eintracht Frankfurt 16 8 3 5 22/12 29
5 Hoffenheim 16 6 0 10 28/17 28
6 Borussia Dortmund 16 7 3 6 35/19 27
7 1. FC Köln 16 6 3 7 21/15 25
8 SC Freiburg 16 7 7 2 21/27 23
9 Bayer Leverkusen 16 6 7 3 23/24 21
10 1. FSV Mainz 05 16 6 8 2 26/30 20
11 FC Schalke 04 16 5 8 3 20/19 18
12 FC Augsburg 16 4 6 6 13/17 18
13 VfL Wolfsburg 16 4 8 4 15/24 16
14 Borussia Mönchengladbach 16 4 8 4 15/25 16
15 Werder Bremen 16 4 8 4 20/34 16
16 Hamburger SV 16 3 9 4 14/31 13
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 16 3 10 3 14/27 12
18 SV Darmstadt 98 16 2 12 2 11/30 8