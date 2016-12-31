Zo klinkt de stem van Emma Watson in 'Beauty and the Beast'

De Belle-pop wordt verkocht in de speelgoedwinkel 'Toys R' Us' en zingt een fragment uit 'Something There'. De makers van de pop zouden de echte stem van Emma Watson hebben gebruikt. Dat bevestigt ook Jack Morrisey, één van de producers van de Disneyfilm.
Fans op Instagram zijn alvast onder de indruk en kunnen niet wachten tot de film in de zalen is. "Was Emma nog niet de perfecte Belle, dan ben ik nu helemaal van mijn sokken geblazen. Wat een stem!"
ICYMI: Live-action Belle doll has first sneak peek of @emmawatson singing "Something There" from @beautyandthebeast .... Repost from @amfrozr: It's that Emma's voice!? #beautyandthebeast #hasbro #toysrus #batb #disney #emmawatson #danstevens #lukeevans #joshgad #ewanmcgregor #emmathompson #ianmckellan #gugumbatharaw #audramcdonald #stanleytucci #kevinkline #billcondon #beautyandthebeast2017 #taleasoldastime #beourguest
?? Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us...?? ··· @The_West_Wing_ : Get ready for this one guys... FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! ???? Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll! Not sure who to credit though, sorry! . #BeautyandtheBeast #Disney #EmmaWatson #Belle #BillCondon #BeOurGuest #taleasoldastime