Doutzen Kroes waant zich Kroos

Van alle markten thuis, die Doutzen Kroes. Het Nederlandse topmodel liet zich op vakantie in het Amerikaanse Miami verleiden tot een potje voetbal met manlief Sunnery en kinderen Phyllon en Myllena. Kroes waande zich even Kroos, zeg maar.

Foto: Photonews

Corrigeer

Meest Gelezen Sport

voetbal + klik voor alle matchen

Uitslagen & standen

Bundesliga Regulier

Vorige speeldag Volgende speeldag

Speeldag 16 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Bayern München 16 12 1 3 38/9 39
2 RB Leipzig 16 11 2 3 31/15 36
3 Hertha BSC 16 9 4 3 24/16 30
4 Eintracht Frankfurt 16 8 3 5 22/12 29
5 Hoffenheim 16 6 0 10 28/17 28
6 Borussia Dortmund 16 7 3 6 35/19 27
7 1. FC Köln 16 6 3 7 21/15 25
8 SC Freiburg 16 7 7 2 21/27 23
9 Bayer Leverkusen 16 6 7 3 23/24 21
10 1. FSV Mainz 05 16 6 8 2 26/30 20
11 FC Schalke 04 16 5 8 3 20/19 18
12 FC Augsburg 16 4 6 6 13/17 18
13 VfL Wolfsburg 16 4 8 4 15/24 16
14 Borussia Mönchengladbach 16 4 8 4 15/25 16
15 Werder Bremen 16 4 8 4 20/34 16
16 Hamburger SV 16 3 9 4 14/31 13
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 16 3 10 3 14/27 12
18 SV Darmstadt 98 16 2 12 2 11/30 8