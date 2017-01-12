Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Engelse fans zijn niet blij met contractverlenging Fellaini: “Erger dan mijn kat die doodging”

Foto: Photo News

De reacties op Twitter na de contractverlenging van Marouane Fellaini zijn niet mals. Manchester United lichtte een optie in het contract van Fellaini, waardoor de Belg tot juni 2018 aan de populairste club van Engeland gebonden is. Of dat betekent dat hij ook volgend seizoen in Old Trafford voetbalt, is een andere kwestie. Er zijn heel wat fans die hopen van niet.

“Mijn kat is gestorven vandaag, maar toch is dit nog altijd het slechtste nieuws dat ik hoorde,” reageert iemand op het bericht.

Premier League Regulier

GS W V G DS P
1 Chelsea 20 16 3 1 42/15 49
2 Liverpool 20 13 2 5 48/23 44
3 Tottenham Hotspur 20 12 2 6 39/14 42
4 Manchester City 20 13 4 3 41/22 42
5 Arsenal 20 12 3 5 44/22 41
6 Manchester United 20 11 3 6 31/19 39
7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28/23 30
8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 7 5 28/24 29
9 Bournemouth 20 7 9 4 29/34 25
10 Southampton 20 6 8 6 19/25 24
11 Stoke City 20 6 8 6 24/32 24
12 Burnley 20 7 11 2 22/31 23
13 West Ham United 20 6 10 4 23/35 22
14 Watford 20 6 10 4 23/36 22
15 Leicester City 20 5 9 6 24/31 21
16 Middlesbrough 20 4 9 7 17/22 19
17 Crystal Palace 20 4 12 4 30/37 16
18 Sunderland 20 4 13 3 19/37 15
19 Swansea City 20 4 13 3 23/45 15
20 Hull City 20 3 13 4 17/44 13