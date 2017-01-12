Engelse fans zijn niet blij met contractverlenging Fellaini: “Erger dan mijn kat die doodging”

De reacties op Twitter na de contractverlenging van Marouane Fellaini zijn niet mals. Manchester United lichtte een optie in het contract van Fellaini, waardoor de Belg tot juni 2018 aan de populairste club van Engeland gebonden is. Of dat betekent dat hij ook volgend seizoen in Old Trafford voetbalt, is een andere kwestie. Er zijn heel wat fans die hopen van niet.

“Mijn kat is gestorven vandaag, maar toch is dit nog altijd het slechtste nieuws dat ik hoorde,” reageert iemand op het bericht.

@SkySportsNewsHQ @ManUtd @Fellaini MY CAT DIED THIS MORNING AND THIS IS STILL THE WORST NEWS I'VE HEARD! — Gaz. (@GladiatorBasti) 12 januari 2017

@ManUtd @Fellaini lousiest player ever to don our shirt, is contract way to $$ should anyone else be crazy enough to want the donkey #eeyore — Darryl Cole (@Darryl7Cole) 12 januari 2017

Beleid bij Manchester United Schneiderlin verkopen aan je concurrent en verlengen met de "nuttige" Fellaini. Euhmmm owkee... — Dusdat (@SaintMaus) 12 januari 2017

12 more months of #Fellaini

My God. — Kongti Imchen (@kongti_imchen) 12 januari 2017