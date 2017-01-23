Balotelli haalt uit naar Bastia-supporters: “Is racisme legaal in Frankrijk?”

Mario Balotelli is niet gediend van racistische commentaren en apengeluiden van enkele Franse supporters. De 26-jarige spits van Nice plaatse een gitzwarte foto op Instagram om zijn ongenoegen te uiten na de uitwedstrijd tegen Bastia. “Is racisme legaal in Frankrijk?” vraagt hij.
Balotelli stelde teleur tijdens de wedstrijd, die eindigde op 1-1. “Het reslultaat was correct en we moeten meer werken om ons doel te halen,” suste de Italiaan. “Maar is het normaal dat Bastia-supporters de hele wedstrijd apengeluiden maken en niemand er iets van zegt? Een echte schande!”
Yesterday the result against Bastia was right.. we will work more and try to get our objective.. the referee was good too but I have a question for French people.. Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noise end "uh uh" for the whole game and no one of the "commissions discipline " say nothing? So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia ? Football is an amazing sport .. those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible ! VERGOGNA DAVVERO. UNE VRAIE HONTE .