Balotelli haalt uit naar Bastia-supporters: “Is racisme legaal in Frankrijk?”

Foto: Photo News

Mario Balotelli is niet gediend van racistische commentaren en apengeluiden van enkele Franse supporters. De 26-jarige spits van Nice plaatse een gitzwarte foto op Instagram om zijn ongenoegen te uiten na de uitwedstrijd tegen Bastia. “Is racisme legaal in Frankrijk?” vraagt hij.

Balotelli stelde teleur tijdens de wedstrijd, die eindigde op 1-1. “Het reslultaat was correct en we moeten meer werken om ons doel te halen,” suste de Italiaan. “Maar is het normaal dat Bastia-supporters de hele wedstrijd apengeluiden maken en niemand er iets van zegt? Een echte schande!”

