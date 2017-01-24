Afrika Cup Nieuws Uitslagen

Valt over eigen voeten

Doelman probeert op hilarische manier tijd te winnen op Afrika Cup

Na de 2-2 tegen het Algerije van Georges Leekens, stootte Senegal als groepswinnaar door naar de tweede ronde van de Afrika Cup. Bij Senegal besefte Khadim N'Diaye maar al te goed dat een gelijkspel tegen de topfavoriet (op papier) zijn land geod uitkwam en dus besloot de doelman tijd te winnen. Op een wel erg opvallende en daardoor hilarische manier...

Total Africa Cup of Nations Groep A

Vorige speeldag

Speeldag 3

GS W V G DS P
1 Burkina Faso 3 1 0 2 4/2 5
2 Kameroen 3 1 0 2 3/2 5
3 Gabon 3 0 0 3 2/2 3
4 Guinee-Bissau 3 0 2 1 2/5 1