Jonge vrouw brengt strijd tegen anorexia in beeld

Tien jaar lang leed Connie Inglis aan anorexia. De ziekte verslond haar beetje bij beetje, tot door een medisch team aan de noodrem werd getrokken en ze via een sonde veplicht gevoed werd. Begin 2016 was ze op sterven na dood, vandaag is ze een jonge vrouw die opnieuw blaakt van gezondheid. Het was een moeilijke weg geeft ze toe, maar ze kijkt de toekomst rooskleurig tegemoet. Om met haar transformatie anderen ook een hart onder de riem te steken, heeft ze de Instagramaccount My Life Without Ana opgericht waarmee ze haar positieve boodschap verspreidt.
Onlangs nog deelde ze twee foto's, eentje van voor en eentje van na de genezing. Een verbluffend verschil met daaronder een niet mis te verstane boodschap. "Met deze foto wil ik mezelf geen klopje op de rug geven van hoe goed ik het wel niet heb gedaan. Hiermee kan ik hopelijk aantonen dat hoe verloren je ook bent in je hoofd, het altijd mogelijk blijft om te ontsnappen. Je kan opnieuw gelukkig worden."
Hoopje ellende
"Een jaar geleden had ik opgegeven. Mijn eetstoornis had mij overgenomen en ik wou sterven. Toen ze mij verplicht te eten gaven via een sonde werd ik ook elke week geforceerd om op de weegschaal naar mijn gewicht te kijken. Vorig jaar was ik nog een hoopje ellende, maar de mensen die van me houden bleven aan mijn zijde staan. Ze waren er om me eraan te herinneren dat ik moest blijven proberen, dus dat deed ik. Voor het eerst realiseerde ik me dat mijn geliefden meer voor me betekenden dan mijn eetstoornis."
Ze genas en met haar boodschap reikt ze nu de hand naar andere mensen die met een eetstoornis kampen. "Ik vertel dit niet omdat ik je sympathie wil of iemand anders zijn of haar problemen wil minimaliseren. Ik wil je enkel laten weten dat het mogelijk is om er uit te geraken. Niet al mijn problemen zijn weg en ik denk er nog vaak aan, maar ik weet nu dat ik sterk genoeg ben om er aan te weerstaan. Geef niet op! Je kunt door deze hel raken en bij elke stap op de weg zal ik er voor je zijn. We kunnen dit samen doen."
January 23rd 2016- January 23rd 2017 ?? ?? Firstly I want to say this is not a look how skinny I was or look how well I've done post. This is to hopefully show you that no matter how lost you are in your own head, it is possible to escape! It is possible to find happiness again!!! ?? ?? Secondly you do not have to be this shape, size colour or gender for your struggles to matter! You are always deserving of help if you are struggling!!! ?? ?? It's a year ago today since I was sectioned under the mental health act. I was so ill I was doing everything I could think of to not take in ANYTHING. I had given up. My eating disorder had taken over and I wanted to die. So I was sectioned and forced to get better. I was put on an ng tube. I was forced to watch as the scale went up every week and I could do nothing about it. (Not that I didn't try) I hated everyone who put me through that! I was on drugs that put me out so I wouldn't hurt myself or anyone else. This time last year I was a mess. ?? But the people I loved stayed by me. My best friends and my boyfriend came to see me all the time and my parents where there every day. They where there to remind me to try. So I did. Eventually I asked my boyfriend if it was ok if I ate, he told me I should. For the first time in my life I realised that I loved these people more than my ed. so I fought, I fought like hell!!! ?? ?? I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles, (everyone's struggle is valid!!! No matter how long it takes!!) I was in this for 10 years before I got out. But I want you to know that it is possible!!!!! No not all my problems have gone away. Yes I still have the thoughts. But I am strong enough now to resist! Keep going! You can get through this hell and I will be with you every step of the way!!! We can do this together!!!! ?????? (I don't want to answer any questions about weight) #positivebeatsperfect
I am not perfect I have bad days. Bad weeks and bad months. I have come so far in the last year but I still have a hell of a long way to go. I ask for help several times a day I still have days where I struggle to look at myself.... I am human and I am flawed. But I promise you that I will never punish myself for these things again! I am not weak like I thought I was, I am strong and determined. I used to see flaws in everything about me, now I see beauty. I look for the positives in life rather than focusing on the things that aren't going my way. But most importantly I will never turn on myself again. I will never again inflict the pain I am feeling onto my body. This beautiful vessel that does everything it can to keep me alive. I will never think again "if only I were thinner or prettier, I would be happier." I won't put myself through that torture again. I am human, I am far from perfect but I'm me and that's what counts! ?? ?? Please promise me something, promise that you will try with all your might to be gentle and kind to your body. And yourself. It's a long and bumpy road but the journey will change your life! #positivebeatsperfect