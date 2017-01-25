Jonge vrouw brengt strijd tegen anorexia in beeld

Anorexia is een ziekte die hard kan toeslaan, vraag het maar aan de Britse Connie Inglis die er tien jaar onder gebukt ging. Haar leven hing aan een zijden draadje begin 2016, maar nu een jaar later is ze er heel wat beter aan toe. Ze deelde een opmerkelijke foto van haar transitie op Instagram en roept nu iedereen op om meer van zichzelf te houden. "Het is mogelijk om opnieuw gelukkig te worden", zegt ze.

Tien jaar lang leed Connie Inglis aan anorexia. De ziekte verslond haar beetje bij beetje, tot door een medisch team aan de noodrem werd getrokken en ze via een sonde veplicht gevoed werd. Begin 2016 was ze op sterven na dood, vandaag is ze een jonge vrouw die opnieuw blaakt van gezondheid. Het was een moeilijke weg geeft ze toe, maar ze kijkt de toekomst rooskleurig tegemoet. Om met haar transformatie anderen ook een hart onder de riem te steken, heeft ze de Instagramaccount My Life Without Ana opgericht waarmee ze haar positieve boodschap verspreidt.

Onlangs nog deelde ze twee foto's, eentje van voor en eentje van na de genezing. Een verbluffend verschil met daaronder een niet mis te verstane boodschap. "Met deze foto wil ik mezelf geen klopje op de rug geven van hoe goed ik het wel niet heb gedaan. Hiermee kan ik hopelijk aantonen dat hoe verloren je ook bent in je hoofd, het altijd mogelijk blijft om te ontsnappen. Je kan opnieuw gelukkig worden."

Hoopje ellende

"Een jaar geleden had ik opgegeven. Mijn eetstoornis had mij overgenomen en ik wou sterven. Toen ze mij verplicht te eten gaven via een sonde werd ik ook elke week geforceerd om op de weegschaal naar mijn gewicht te kijken. Vorig jaar was ik nog een hoopje ellende, maar de mensen die van me houden bleven aan mijn zijde staan. Ze waren er om me eraan te herinneren dat ik moest blijven proberen, dus dat deed ik. Voor het eerst realiseerde ik me dat mijn geliefden meer voor me betekenden dan mijn eetstoornis."

Ze genas en met haar boodschap reikt ze nu de hand naar andere mensen die met een eetstoornis kampen. "Ik vertel dit niet omdat ik je sympathie wil of iemand anders zijn of haar problemen wil minimaliseren. Ik wil je enkel laten weten dat het mogelijk is om er uit te geraken. Niet al mijn problemen zijn weg en ik denk er nog vaak aan, maar ik weet nu dat ik sterk genoeg ben om er aan te weerstaan. Geef niet op! Je kunt door deze hel raken en bij elke stap op de weg zal ik er voor je zijn. We kunnen dit samen doen."



