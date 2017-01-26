Afrika Cup Nieuws Uitslagen

Ovono en zijn Gabonese teamgenoten moeten hun excuses aanbieden bij de president

Gastland Gabon was al na drie wedstrijden uitgeschakeld in de Afrika Cup, dus moeten keeper Didier Ovono en zijn teamgenoten hun excuses aanbieden bij de president. De wet in Gabon schrijft voor dat alle spelers elk apart op het podium moeten om zich te excuseren.

Corrigeer

Live uit Frankrijk

Meest Gelezen Sport

Total Africa Cup of Nations Groep A

Vorige speeldag

Speeldag 3

GS W V G DS P
1 Burkina Faso 3 1 0 2 4/2 5
2 Kameroen 3 1 0 2 3/2 5
3 Gabon 3 0 0 3 2/2 3
4 Guinee-Bissau 3 0 2 1 2/5 1