Ovono en zijn Gabonese teamgenoten moeten hun excuses aanbieden bij de president

Gastland Gabon was al na drie wedstrijden uitgeschakeld in de Afrika Cup, dus moeten keeper Didier Ovono en zijn teamgenoten hun excuses aanbieden bij de president. De wet in Gabon schrijft voor dat alle spelers elk apart op het podium moeten om zich te excuseren.
Total Africa Cup of Nations Groep A
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Burkina Faso
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4/2
|5
|2
|Kameroen
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3/2
|5
|3
|Gabon
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2/2
|3
|4
|Guinee-Bissau
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|1
Total Africa Cup of Nations Groep B
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Senegal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6/2
|7
|2
|Tunesië
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6/5
|6
|3
|Algerije
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5/6
|2
|4
|Zimbabwe
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4/8
|1
Total Africa Cup of Nations Groep C
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Congo DR
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6/3
|7
|2
|Marokko
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4/2
|6
|3
|Ivoorkust
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|2
|4
|Togo
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|1
Total Africa Cup of Nations Groep D
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Egypte
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2/0
|7
|2
|Ghana
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2/1
|6
|3
|Mali
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|2
|4
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|1