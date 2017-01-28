Origi scoort maar wordt afgebrand: "Slechtste Liverpoolspits ooit"

Rode Duivel Divock Origi heeft op de valreep nog gescoord bij het 1-2 verlies tegen tweedeklasser Wolverhampton, maar dat maakte zijn zwakke prestatie voor de fans niet goed. Liverpool ligt uit de FA Cup, en Origi is een van de spelers die verantwoordelijk gehouden wordt.

I know Origi scored, but other than that he does nothing, loses the ball all the time and get pushed over by the wind — Ollie Taylor (@DigitalApathyy) 28 januari 2017

It's frustrating when you get 80% possession and only on goal in the closing minutes. So many mistakes from Origi — Adam C. Profitt (@adam_c_profitt) 28 januari 2017

Origi wasted more of the added time than Wolves. — Odd-Levi Solhaug (@Keeperodd) 28 januari 2017

Origi is the worst striker #LFC have ever had. Incredibly inadequate — Dejan Kalejski (@dejakal) 28 januari 2017

Origi is terrible — Ketters (@jack_ketters) 28 januari 2017

Origi is shocking. The whole team. Awful. #LFC — BS (@ageofben) 28 januari 2017