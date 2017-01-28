Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Origi scoort maar wordt afgebrand: "Slechtste Liverpoolspits ooit"

Origi scoort maar wordt afgebrand: "Slechtste Liverpoolspits ooit"

Foto: *

Rode Duivel Divock Origi heeft op de valreep nog gescoord bij het 1-2 verlies tegen tweedeklasser Wolverhampton, maar dat maakte zijn zwakke prestatie voor de fans niet goed. Liverpool ligt uit de FA Cup, en Origi is een van de spelers die verantwoordelijk gehouden wordt.
Corrigeer

Klik voor nieuws en uitslagen

Jupiler Pro League
Bundesliga
Premier League
Ligue 1
Superleague Greece
Serie A
Eredivisie
Liga NOS
Premier Liga
Scottish Premiership
Primera Division
Süper Lig

Meest Gelezen Sport

Premier League Regulier

Vorige speeldag Volgende speeldag

Speeldag 23 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Chelsea 22 18 3 1 47/15 55
2 Arsenal 22 14 3 5 50/23 47
3 Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 2 7 45/16 46
4 Liverpool 22 13 3 6 51/27 45
5 Manchester City 22 13 5 4 43/28 43
6 Manchester United 22 11 3 8 33/21 41
7 Everton 22 10 6 6 33/23 36
8 West Bromwich Albion 22 9 8 5 30/28 32
9 Stoke City 22 7 8 7 28/34 28
10 West Ham United 22 8 10 4 29/36 28
11 Southampton 22 7 9 6 22/26 27
12 Bournemouth 22 7 10 5 32/39 26
13 Burnley 22 8 12 2 24/33 26
14 Watford 22 6 10 6 25/38 24
15 Leicester City 22 5 11 6 24/37 21
16 Middlesbrough 22 4 10 8 18/25 20
17 Swansea City 22 5 14 3 26/51 18
18 Crystal Palace 22 4 14 4 30/41 16
19 Hull City 22 4 14 4 20/47 16
20 Sunderland 22 4 15 3 20/42 15