Frank Lampard hangt voetbalschoenen aan de haak

Frank Lampard zet een punt achter zijn voetbalcarrière. Dat maakte de 38-jarige Engelsman donderdag bekend in een persbericht.

“Na 21 fantastische jaren heb ik besloten dat dit het juiste moment is om mijn professionele voetbalcarrière te beëindigen”, schrijft hij. “Hoewel ik een aantal mooie aanbiedingen uit binnen- en buitenland op zak had, heb ik op mijn 38e het gevoel dat het tijd is om een nieuw hoofdstuk in mijn leven te beginnen. Ik ben heel trots op de prijzen die ik heb gewonnen, dat ik meer dan 100 keer voor mijn land heb gespeeld en meer dan 300 doelpunten heb gemaakt.”

Lampard dankt verder zijn familie, zijn ex-clubs (Chelsea in het bijzonder) en laat uitschijnen dat hij als trainer in het voetbal wil blijven.

De Engelsman begon zijn carrière midden jaren ‘90 bij West Ham United, dat hem een seizoen uitleende aan Swansea. Tussen 2001 en 2014 was Lampard een van de boegbeelden van Chelsea. Hij won met die club onder meer drie landstitels, vier FA Cups, de Champions League (2012) en de Europa League (2013). Na een seizoen bij Manchester City verhuisde hij in de zomer van 2015 naar NY City. In november 2016 besliste Lampard (106 caps, 29 goals) zijn aflopende contract niet te verlengen. Zijn toekomst lag daarna open.

