Herkent u deze voetballer? Winnaar Manchester City-quiz is... zijn vrouw

Grappig moment op het sociale media-account van Manchester City, dat af en toe een clubquiz loslaat op zijn volgers. Niemand kon raden wie de voetballer op de wazige foto was... tot uitgerekend diens vrouw het antwoord gaf. De Nederlandse Angelique had haar man Gerard Wiekens herkend op de foto. De Nederlander speelde tussen 1997 en 2004 voor Manchester City.

