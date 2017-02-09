Donald Trump stuurt een onbegrijpbare tweet de wereld in, de hilarische reacties zijn niet te overzien

Foto: Twitter

Zoals algemeen geweten, is Donald Trump een fervent Twitteraar. De Amerikaanse president stuurt heel wat boodschappen in 140 tekens de wereld in, vooral via zijn persoonlijke account. Maar niemand begreep een van zijn meest recente tweets.

Trump stuurde woensdagavond volgende tweet uit naar zijn ruim 24 miljoen volgers: “Grote toename van mensen uit bepaalde regio’s in ons land, terwijl ons volk enorm kwetsbaarder blijft, het is wachten op wat we ‘EASY D’ kunnen noemen!”

‘EASY D’? Wat moet dat voorstellen: een nieuw soort identiteitskaart, nieuwe technologie voor de douanediensten...? Niemand weet exact waarover het gaat, al hadden heel wat Twitteraars de nodige suggesties voor Trump.

