Donald Trump stuurt een onbegrijpbare tweet de wereld in, de hilarische reacties zijn niet te overzien

Zoals algemeen geweten, is Donald Trump een fervent Twitteraar. De Amerikaanse president stuurt heel wat boodschappen in 140 tekens de wereld in, vooral via zijn persoonlijke account. Maar niemand begreep een van zijn meest recente tweets.

Trump stuurde woensdagavond volgende tweet uit naar zijn ruim 24 miljoen volgers: “Grote toename van mensen uit bepaalde regio’s in ons land, terwijl ons volk enorm kwetsbaarder blijft, het is wachten op wat we ‘EASY D’ kunnen noemen!”

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 februari 2017

‘EASY D’? Wat moet dat voorstellen: een nieuw soort identiteitskaart, nieuwe technologie voor de douanediensten...? Niemand weet exact waarover het gaat, al hadden heel wat Twitteraars de nodige suggesties voor Trump.

@realDonaldTrump EASY D, is that your new hip hop name?! — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) 8 februari 2017

"fake news" claims he gets in a bathrobe at 6:30pm... we all know what really happens pic.twitter.com/FVRLoVr6x1 — William LeGate (@williamlegate) 8 februari 2017

@realDonaldTrump Is "EASY D" what you give President Bannon and Daddy Putin every night for dessert? #easyD pic.twitter.com/XzQfS7mnqi — Kristina Wong ?? (@mskristinawong) 8 februari 2017

@realDonaldTrump Or is this what you're referring to, bro? Explains why you enjoy grabbing pussy. pic.twitter.com/h2cvYjQJMQ — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) 8 februari 2017

"I'm told that D is abundant and of low value, period. Next question." pic.twitter.com/CB1soGXh0X — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) 8 februari 2017

. @realDonaldTrump Who doesn't love waiting for some EASY D? — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) 8 februari 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Yeah but they're clearly running the triangle offense. You can't stop that with ANY D! — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) 8 februari 2017

We have the leaked tracklist and lyric samples for @realDonaldTrump's rap debut as “Easy D” https://t.co/WQ6NkEqUHS pic.twitter.com/0Z6dO1Y9wX — Playboy (@Playboy) 8 februari 2017

@realDonaldTrump OG here got your back Easy D pic.twitter.com/1Onikjgwnq — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) 9 februari 2017