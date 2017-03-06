Club-flop is nu topschutter in Mexico en wordt al vergeleken met Zlatan

Aanvaller Nicolas Castillo kon het nooit helemaal waarmaken bij Club Brugge, maar nauwelijks drie maanden nadat blauw-zwart hem verkocht aan het Mexicaanse
Pumas UNAM, floreert de Chileen weer. Castillo scoorde afgelopen weekend tweemaal in de competitiematch tegen Santos Laguna, is de nieuwe topschutter in de Mexicaanse competitie en werd er al vergeleken met Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Castillo was op negen matchen in de Mexicaanse hoogste divisie al goed voor zes doelpunten en drie assists. Vooral zijn eerste doelpunt tegen Santos Laguna (zie hierboven) was van zeer mooie makelij.
Nicolas Castillo now leads #LigaMx in scoring after his second goal this afternoon.— PUMAS MX English (@PumasMX_Eng) 5 maart 2017
???
pic.twitter.com/3ZUR5hYER4