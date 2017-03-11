Supporters teleurgesteld door ontbreken Kompany

Dat Pep Guardiola zelfs geen plaats op de bank heeft voor de fitte Vincent Kompany, stelt heel wat supporters van Manchester City teleur. Onze landgenoot heeft duidelijk nog een speciale betekenis voor hen sinds hij hen in 2012 naar de eerste titel in 44 jaar leidde.

De verwachtingen waren hoog, nadat Kompany voor het eerst in weken weer de verplaatsing met het team maakte. Maar uiteindelijk had Guardiola toch geen plaats op het wedstrijdblad voor 'Vince the Prince'.

Veel fans maken zich kwaad.

Gutted Kompany not playing or on the bench. Too much to ask now that he plays on Wednesday I guess? C'mon City!! #MCFC — Martin (@parkerface1960) March 11, 2017

I want Kompany To PLAY ?????????? @ManCity — The Insane Sane (@PepBobbiola) March 11, 2017

@Wolf_Stack Kompany, WC cb, most professional player in the world, club captain... i dont understand pep. Its not Ryan Shawcross ffs — hawkgg (@hawkgg) March 11, 2017

Al zijn er anderen die hun kapitein met spijt in het hart ook stilaan opgeven.

@DaveEdwards88 No #Kompany in squad, hate to say it but think he's finished ?? — Peter lunn (@pedro1tfs) March 11, 2017

Truly is a shame that Kompany has fallen apart physically, world class centre back a couple of years ago. #MCFC — Mo Leicester (@leicester_mo) March 11, 2017

Think we may have seen the last of kompany not even in the 18 today but fully fit he won't start against Monaco or big league games coming — Leighton (@leighton82) March 11, 2017

Kompany is done as a player for us isn't he. Sad that. Injuries ruined one of the best to play for us — Dean Ainsworth (@DeanAinsworth) March 11, 2017