Supporters teleurgesteld door ontbreken Kompany

De verwachtingen waren hoog, nadat Kompany voor het eerst in weken weer de verplaatsing met het team maakte. Maar uiteindelijk had Guardiola toch geen plaats op het wedstrijdblad voor 'Vince the Prince'.
Veel fans maken zich kwaad.
Gutted Kompany not playing or on the bench. Too much to ask now that he plays on Wednesday I guess? C'mon City!! #MCFC— Martin (@parkerface1960) March 11, 2017
I want Kompany To PLAY ?????????? @ManCity— The Insane Sane (@PepBobbiola) March 11, 2017
@Wolf_Stack Kompany, WC cb, most professional player in the world, club captain... i dont understand pep. Its not Ryan Shawcross ffs— hawkgg (@hawkgg) March 11, 2017
@ManCity No Kompany???????— andrew ogden (@andrewogden7) March 11, 2017
Al zijn er anderen die hun kapitein met spijt in het hart ook stilaan opgeven.
@DaveEdwards88 No #Kompany in squad, hate to say it but think he's finished ??— Peter lunn (@pedro1tfs) March 11, 2017
Truly is a shame that Kompany has fallen apart physically, world class centre back a couple of years ago. #MCFC— Mo Leicester (@leicester_mo) March 11, 2017
Think we may have seen the last of kompany not even in the 18 today but fully fit he won't start against Monaco or big league games coming— Leighton (@leighton82) March 11, 2017
Kompany is done as a player for us isn't he. Sad that. Injuries ruined one of the best to play for us— Dean Ainsworth (@DeanAinsworth) March 11, 2017
I fear we may not see Kompany play for our club again ?? #MCFC— Sarah Wilson (@_tuesdaywilson) March 11, 2017