Supporters teleurgesteld door ontbreken Kompany

Dat Pep Guardiola zelfs geen plaats op de bank heeft voor de fitte Vincent Kompany, stelt heel wat supporters van Manchester City teleur. Onze landgenoot heeft duidelijk nog een speciale betekenis voor hen sinds hij hen in 2012 naar de eerste titel in 44 jaar leidde.

De verwachtingen waren hoog, nadat Kompany voor het eerst in weken weer de verplaatsing met het team maakte. Maar uiteindelijk had Guardiola toch geen plaats op het wedstrijdblad voor 'Vince the Prince'

Veel fans maken zich kwaad.

Al zijn er anderen die hun kapitein met spijt in het hart ook stilaan opgeven.

