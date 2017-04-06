Russell Westbrook én LeBron James passeren indrukwekkende mijlpaal in NBA

De NBA blijft in de ban van Russell Westbrook: "The Brodie" pakte tegen de Milwaukee Bucks zijn 41ste triple double, zijn zevende op een rij. Hallucinante cijfers voor de pointguard van OKC. Er was ook een mijlpaal voor LeBron James, die tegen de Chicago Bulls over Shaquille O'Neal ging in de all-time scoring list. Levende legende Patrick Ewing verlaat de NBA dan weer voor zijn oude nest in het college basketbal... Het beste uit de NBA, in samenwerking met Eleven Sports!
Uitslagen & standen
|Datum
|Wedstrijd
|Uitslag
|05/04 20:30
|Aalstar - Kang.-Willebr.
|95-87
|05/04 20:30
|Limburg Utd - Luik
|88-81
|#
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Oostende
|27
|22
|5
|0
|2177/1922
|49
|2
|Antwerp Giants
|27
|18
|9
|0
|2228/2104
|45
|3
|Brussels
|27
|17
|10
|0
|2122/2079
|44
|4
|Aalstar
|28
|15
|13
|0
|2401/2342
|43
|4
|Kang.-Willebr.
|28
|15
|13
|0
|2297/2303
|43
|6
|Limburg Utd
|28
|14
|14
|0
|2297/2274
|42
|7
|Charleroi
|27
|12
|15
|0
|2149/2168
|39
|8
|Bergen
|27
|11
|16
|0
|2040/2067
|38
|9
|Leuven
|27
|8
|19
|0
|2141/2350
|35
|10
|Luik
|28
|5
|23
|0
|2144/2387
|33
|Datum
|Wedstrijd
|Uitslag
|31/03 21:00
|Antwerp Giants - Gistel-Oost.
|103-99
|31/03 21:00
|Ninane - Melsele-Bev.
|63-84
|01/04 20:00
|Waregem - Gembo
|96-79
|01/04 20:15
|Gent Hawks - Soba Antwerpen
|76-78
|01/04 20:30
|Ox. Boechout A - Ekeren
|74-67
|01/04 20:45
|M. Ieper - Anderlecht
|78-50
|02/04 16:30
|Royal IV Brussels - Houth.-Helch.
|78-65
|#
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Gent Hawks
|26
|20
|6
|0
|2138/1901
|66
|1
|Ox. Boechout A
|26
|20
|6
|0
|2106/1977
|66
|3
|Gembo
|26
|19
|7
|0
|2288/2001
|64
|4
|Waregem
|26
|18
|8
|0
|2045/1794
|62
|5
|Houth.-Helch.
|26
|15
|11
|0
|2040/1941
|56
|6
|Royal IV Brussels
|26
|13
|13
|0
|1910/2019
|52
|6
|Soba Antwerpen
|26
|13
|13
|0
|1960/1908
|52
|8
|Antwerp Giants
|26
|12
|14
|0
|2056/2081
|50
|9
|Melsele-Bev.
|26
|11
|15
|0
|2006/1954
|48
|10
|Gistel-Oost.
|26
|10
|16
|0
|2052/2149
|46
|11
|Ninane
|26
|9
|17
|0
|2050/2142
|44
|11
|M. Ieper
|26
|9
|17
|0
|1781/1935
|44
|13
|Ekeren
|26
|7
|19
|0
|1864/2103
|40
|14
|Anderlecht
|26
|6
|20
|0
|1795/2186
|38
|Datum
|Wedstrijd
|Uitslag
|11/03 17:00
|Kang.-Willebroek - Braine
|49-126
|11/03 20:30
|D. Namen - Laarne A
|91-62
|11/03 20:30
|Houth.-Helch. - Spirou Monceau
|61-70
|11/03 20:45
|Gentson - St.-K.-Waver
|55-64
|12/03 11:15
|Deerlijk - DS Waregem
|62-91
|12/03 16:15
|Oostende-Bred. A - Liège Panthers
|31-66
|#
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|Braine
|22
|22
|0
|0
|2148/1142
|66
|2
|DS Waregem
|22
|19
|3
|0
|1825/1353
|60
|3
|Kang.-Willebroek
|22
|17
|5
|0
|1666/1455
|56
|4
|St.-K.-Waver
|22
|16
|6
|0
|1629/1297
|54
|5
|D. Namen
|22
|15
|7
|0
|1440/1297
|52
|6
|Liège Panthers
|22
|12
|10
|0
|1398/1377
|46
|7
|Deerlijk
|22
|9
|13
|0
|1452/1624
|40
|8
|Spirou Monceau
|22
|5
|17
|0
|1306/1670
|32
|9
|Gentson
|22
|5
|17
|0
|1323/1639
|32
|10
|Houth.-Helch.
|22
|5
|17
|0
|1194/1563
|32
|11
|Laarne A
|22
|4
|18
|0
|1305/1696
|30
|12
|Oostende-Bred. A
|22
|3
|19
|0
|1241/1814
|28