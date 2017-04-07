Ex-coach Racing Genk en OHL stort zich op opvallend buitenlands avontuur

Ronny Van Geneugden, de ex-coach van onder meer Racing Genk en OHL, zet zijn carrière naar alle waarschijnlijkheid verder bij Malawi. De 48-jarige coach zat zonder club sinds zijn ontslag bij het Cypriotische Paralimni, maar landde donderdag in Malawi om de laatste onderhandelingen met de Malawische voetbalbond. Als Van Geneugden tekent, wordt zijn eerste opdracht de Afrika Cup-kwalificatiematch tegen Madagascar.
Bundesliga Regulier
Premier League Regulier
Ligue 1 Regulier
Serie A TIM Regulier
Eredivisie Regulier
Liga NOS Regulier
LaLiga Santander Regulier
Spor Toto Süper Lig Regulier
