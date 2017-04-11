Knap: fans tegenstander steken Dortmund hart onder de riem na ontploffing

De gebeurtenissen in Dortmund hebben dinsdagavond de hele voetbalwereld in shock achtergelaten. In het Signal Iduna Park volgden de aanwezige fans alle nieuwtjes op de voet. De supporters van tegenstander AS Monaco lieten zich van hun beste kant zien en stopten hun collega’s van Borussia Dortmund een hart onder de riem door “Dortmund, Dortmund!” te scanderen. Op Twitter werd intussen ook de hashtag #bedforawayfans opgericht. Gestrande Monaco-fans kunnen via die hashtag een slaapplaats in de omgeving van Dortmund zoeken.

 

