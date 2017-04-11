Knap: fans tegenstander steken Dortmund hart onder de riem na ontploffing

De gebeurtenissen in Dortmund hebben dinsdagavond de hele voetbalwereld in shock achtergelaten. In het Signal Iduna Park volgden de aanwezige fans alle nieuwtjes op de voet. De supporters van tegenstander AS Monaco lieten zich van hun beste kant zien en stopten hun collega’s van Borussia Dortmund een hart onder de riem door “Dortmund, Dortmund!” te scanderen. Op Twitter werd intussen ook de hashtag #bedforawayfans opgericht. Gestrande Monaco-fans kunnen via die hashtag een slaapplaats in de omgeving van Dortmund zoeken.

Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 april 2017

Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 april 2017

Dear Monaco Fans, I have space for 1-2 people to sleep over after the game tomorrow. Meschede, 1 hour w train from Dortmund. #bedforawayfans — Julian F. (@19_12_1909) 11 april 2017

Sleeping place for one or a couple (one bed) in Schwerte Geisecke (approx. 25 km off the stadium) Breakfast incl. #bedforawayfans — Sascha Bötzel (@Patzfix) 11 april 2017

For 4 nice guys ? #bedforawayfans — Vincent Lacape (@VincentLacape) 11 april 2017

Im a brown man with a beard. Am I welcomed? #bedforawayfans — Asim =) (@Asim_Haych95) 11 april 2017