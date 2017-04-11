Knap: fans tegenstander steken Dortmund hart onder de riem na ontploffing

Monaco fans chanting 'Dortmund' in a show of solidarity tonight. Superb. #bvbasm #dortmund #asmonaco pic.twitter.com/QOCiWdxaHN— Casual Ultra (@thecasualultra) 11 april 2017
Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 april 2017
Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 april 2017
?? Appel du @BVB à nos supporters : si vous cherchez un hébergement sur Dortmund utilisez #bedforawayfans ! #BVBASM #Solidarité https://t.co/Q6flrlqvE4— AS MONACO ???? (@AS_Monaco) 11 april 2017
Dear Monaco Fans, I have space for 1-2 people to sleep over after the game tomorrow. Meschede, 1 hour w train from Dortmund. #bedforawayfans— Julian F. (@19_12_1909) 11 april 2017
#bedforawayfans #bvbasm for 9 adults, 1 children !!!????????????????— Duf (@_hduf) 11 april 2017
RT !!!!
Sleeping place for one or a couple (one bed) in Schwerte Geisecke (approx. 25 km off the stadium) Breakfast incl. #bedforawayfans— Sascha Bötzel (@Patzfix) 11 april 2017
For 4 nice guys ? #bedforawayfans— Vincent Lacape (@VincentLacape) 11 april 2017
[RT PLEASE] : Hotels are fully booked, searching for 4 (very little) beds in #Dortmund for tonight ?? #bedforawayfans #BVBASM pic.twitter.com/oi34pjtUeT— Malik D. (@MalikDelight) 11 april 2017
Im a brown man with a beard. Am I welcomed? #bedforawayfans— Asim =) (@Asim_Haych95) 11 april 2017
1 place to crash for tonight, and if you don't mind getting cozy you could also share the couch. Just message me ??#bedforawayfans— Anna Colorista (@anna_colorista) 11 april 2017