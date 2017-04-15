Kim Kardashian ligt onder vuur voor bizarre post op Instagram

Kim Kardashian (36) maakt wel vaker reclame op Instagram voor allerlei producten, maar nu vinden veel van haar volgers dat ze toch iets te ver is gegaan. Ze deelde namelijk een foto waarin ze medicatie aanprijst tegen ochtendmisselijkheid bij zwangere vrouwen.

Kim Kardashian heeft al aan vanalles haar naam verbonden. Vaak gaat het om beautyproducten of kledingmerken, maar nu is ze met een wel heel bizarre sponsor op de proppen gekomen. Zo promoot ze Diclegis, een medicijn tegen ochtendmisselijkheid bij zwangere vrouwen dat in de VS alleen op voorschrift verkrijgbaar is.

Een brug te ver, lijken heel wat van haar volgers te denken. Niet alleen duiken daarbij heel wat ethische vragen op, de tekst bij de foto heeft bovendien veel weg van de bijsluiter van het medicijn en dus lijken het woorden die haar in de mond zijn gelegd door het farmaceutische bedrijf dat het product aanbiedt.

Waarschuwing

Het is trouwens niet de eerste keer dat ze het product aan de man probeert te brengen. Toen ze zwanger was van zoontje Saint verscheen er al een gelijkaardige post. Ze kreeg toen van de Amerikaanse Food and Drug Administration een brief met een waarschuwing in de bus.