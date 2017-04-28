Deze post toont de gevaren van shapewear die te strak zit

Na een lange dag in shapewear, oncomfortabel strakke kleren en op hakken zag de Amerikaanse body-activiste KhrystyAna dat haar benen blauw zaten en haar voeten vol blaren, als gevolg van een slechte bloedcirculatie. Ze postte een foto van haar lichaam op Instagram, waar ze heel veel reactie kreeg over de verwachtingen waar vrouwen nog te vaak aan willen voldoen.
"Veel mensen zullen met afschuw naar deze foto's kijken, vooral naar mijn voeten. Maar kijk, dat is het resultaat van die sexy, hoge haken. Het heeft me bloed, zweet en tranen gekost, maar man, wat zag ik er sexy uit die dag!", post de activiste onder een reeks foto's van haar lichaam op Instagram.
Blauwe plekken
Op de foto's zijn ook blauwe plekken te zien als gevolg van het dragen van figuurcorrigerend ondergoed. De body-activiste voegt er nog aan toe dat vrouwen overal ter wereld helse pijnen ondergaan om zich te waxen, bleachen, scrubben en zo mooi mogelijk te maken. "We moeten veel meer luisteren naar ons lichaam en vooral stoppen met het altijd maar zo ver te willen drijven", voegt ze er nog aan toe.
De blauwe plekken zijn gelukkig maar tijdelijk, maar toch is de boodschap duidelijk. "Gezondheid en comfort zijn nog altijd veel belangrijker dan het willen beantwoorden aan een bepaald schoonheidsideaal", besluit de Amerikaanse dokter Hilary Hawkins als reactie op de post. "Als je shapewear te oncomfortabel begint te voelen, trek het dan gewoon uit."
A COMFORT of DISCOMFORT (Scroll to see all images) Woman. Oh how we love our shapers, our tight jeans, Bras that obsessively embrace us so much to only suffocate our natural form. Oh why woman, why? I can't go a day without seeing an Ad of these new body shaping suits, because apparently small waist, thick butt and large DD's are what we should ALL look like. The ads that literally tell you "Self hate is cool, wear this, this makes you look hot an appealing to the masses because you aren't, for only $24.99!". Woman, oh how we love a little pain here and there, waxing, tweezing, tanning/burning, bleaching, scrubbing... that's fine. Nothing against what we want, but tell me woman, is that what you really truly want? Or you are sold to want it? Tell me woman, is your body not the most magnificent fascinating universe that could use your compassion? Do you real want to stop your blood circulation now with those tight shapers to become media's dream?... on one of the images see my BLUE legs, poor babies from wearing a shaper for few hours. How do you like the reality of impeded blood circulation, infertility, digestive problems, nerve damage and more. Yes these images of me today are terrifying to many of you, especially that scar (I have them on both feet), from wearing VERY SEXY high heels. I bled.. and now this scar but BOY, MY FEET LOOKED SEXY THAT ONE DAY! Sure, wear your shapers, heels, I love them all too, that short term comfort for a long term discomfort...just please take the responsibility of what your poor lovely body will potentially experience. I ask for awareness only. Not asking for too much. Mental and physical health..health is a beauty. I love you. Sorry for a strong message, you know I'm lovingly. - yours, KhrystyAna #allBodiesAreGoodBodies #bodypositive#effyourbeautystandards#iamsizesexy#teamcurvy#embraceyourcurves#beautybeyondsize#noshame#bodypositivity#honormycurves#curvymodels#ilovemybody#bodylove#bodyacceptance#selfconfidence#bodyimage#curvymodel#bopo#thisbody#bopowarrior #boldncurvy#celebratemysize#goldenconfidence#alternativecurves