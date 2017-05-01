Vuistje voor papa! Odile Pauwels had het als eerste gezien dat papa Serge zou winnen

Vuistje voor papa! Odile Pauwels had het als eerste gezien dat papa Serge zou winnen

Foto: rr

Ze is één jaar, het dochtertje van Serge Pauwels (33). Maar ze is nu al zijn allergrootste en vurigste supporter van allemaal. Odile zat ook tijdens de Ronde van Yorkshire hevig te supporteren voor haar papa – weliswaar voor de buis – toen die op weg was naar zijn eerste profzege. Nog voor de finish had de kleine meid door dat haar vader op weg was naar de zege, ze balde dan ook haar vuistje in een zegegebaar. Dat blijkt uit een koddig kiekje dat Serge Pauwels deelde via Instagram.

Corrigeer

Meest Gelezen Sport

ENKEL VOOR ABONNEES

Alle sportuitslagen