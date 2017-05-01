Vuistje voor papa! Odile Pauwels had het als eerste gezien dat papa Serge zou winnen

Thank you for all your support! I am super happy with the victory @letourdeyorkshire. Thanks to my teammates and staff @teamdidata for their commitment. This win would not have been possible without them. Now I will take a little break, enjoy a couple of days at home with my family, and get ready for the next part of the season. #bicycleschangelives #Odile

