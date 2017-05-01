Vuistje voor papa! Odile Pauwels had het als eerste gezien dat papa Serge zou winnen

Ze is één jaar, het dochtertje van Serge Pauwels (33). Maar ze is nu al zijn allergrootste en vurigste supporter van allemaal. Odile zat ook tijdens de Ronde van Yorkshire hevig te supporteren voor haar papa – weliswaar voor de buis – toen die op weg was naar zijn eerste profzege. Nog voor de finish had de kleine meid door dat haar vader op weg was naar de zege, ze balde dan ook haar vuistje in een zegegebaar. Dat blijkt uit een koddig kiekje dat Serge Pauwels deelde via Instagram.
Thank you for all your support! I am super happy with the victory @letourdeyorkshire. Thanks to my teammates and staff @teamdidata for their commitment. This win would not have been possible without them. Now I will take a little break, enjoy a couple of days at home with my family, and get ready for the next part of the season. #bicycleschangelives #Odile