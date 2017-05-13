Daarom deelt Paris Jackson graag naaktfoto's van zichzelf

Met een zwart-witfoto en een niet mis te verstane tekst eronder, wil Paris Jackson aan de wereld duidelijk maken dat er helemaal niets verkeerd is met naaktheid. Integendeel.
"Naakt zijn is wat ons tot mens maakt, het helpt me om beter geconnecteerd te zijn met Moeder Aarde. Het is eigenlijk iets heel mooi en je hoeft er niets seksueel van te maken zoals veel Hollywoodsterren doen", klinkt het. "Je lichaam is niet enkel een tempel die ook zo aanbeden moet worden. Het is ook een onderdeel van het feminisme dat je jezelf moet kunnen uitdrukken zoals je dat zelf wilt, of dat nu gaat om conservatief zijn en veel kleren dragen of jezelf tonen zoals je bent. Het lichaam is een mooi ding en welke 'gebreken' je ook hebt - zoals littekens, extra gewicht, striemen, sproeten of wat dan ook - ze zijn prachtig en je zou jezelf moeten kunnen uitdrukken op de manier die je zelf comfortabel vindt."
"Verontschuldig me niet"
Ze heeft naast een mening over naakt zijn echter ook eentje in petto voor de mensen die kritiek hebben op haar keuzes. "Als deze foto iemand verontrust, dan begrijp ik dat, maar dan zou ik je misschien willen aansporen om mij niet langer te volgen. Ik wil me hiervoor niet verontschuldigen. Dit is wie ik ben en ik weiger me te verstoppen en mijn eigen overtuigingen voor mezelf te houden. Iedereen heeft zijn eigen meningen en we zijn het niet altijd met elkaar eens en dat is ook oké. We zijn allemaal mensen en de dingen leren appreciëren die anderen doen, maakt net dat we ons meer verbonden voelen. Dat kan toch niets slecht zijn?"
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?