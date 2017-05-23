Deze sterren steken Ariana Grande en slachtoffers hart onder de riem na aanslag

Onder meer Victoria en David Beckham die jarenlang in Manchester woonden, drukten hun medeleven uit met de slachtoffers. Maar ook collega-popsterren van Ariana Grande zoals Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Lorde, Miley Cyrus en Katy Perry deden hun duit in het zakje.
wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E ?????????? @happyhippiefdn
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. ??— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 23 mei 2017
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 23 mei 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. ????????????— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 22 mei 2017
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester.— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) 23 mei 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari— Lorde (@lorde) 23 mei 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) 23 mei 2017