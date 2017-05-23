Celebs

Deze sterren steken Ariana Grande en slachtoffers hart onder de riem na aanslag

Deze sterren steken Ariana Grande en slachtoffers hart onder de riem na aanslag

Foto: Isopix

De aanslag na het optreden van Ariana Grande in Manchester heeft heel wat emoties losgeweekt en niet in het minst ook bij haar collega's in Hollywood. Heel wat onder hen stuurden dan ook tweets en Instagramfoto's met steunbetuigingen de wereld in.

Onder meer Victoria en David Beckham die jarenlang in Manchester woonden, drukten hun medeleven uit met de slachtoffers. Maar ook collega-popsterren van Ariana Grande zoals Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Lorde, Miley Cyrus en Katy Perry deden hun duit in het zakje.

 

 

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night ???? x VB #Manchester

Een bericht gedeeld door Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) op

 

 

 

Corrigeer

Het beste van Enkel voor abonnees