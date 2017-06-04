Vrouw in jurkje bewijst: “Kledingmaten zijn de reinste onzin”

De Britse Michelle Elman heeft goed nieuws voor wie zich af en toe slecht voelt in het pashokje als niets lijkt te passen. “Kledingmaten zijn bullshit”, schrijft ze op haar Instagram-pagina. Dat bewijst de brunette met een foto in een jurk anno 2017 en vijf jaar geleden.

“Maten stellen helemaal niets voor”, zo begint ze haar relaas. “Ik vond een jurkje in mijn kast dat ik heb sinds het zesde middelbaar. De maat op het etiket is 14 (Europese maat 42). Ik kocht het kledingstuk vijf jaar geleden toen ik maatje 12 (Europese maat 40) had. Vandaag heb ik maatje 20 (Europese maat 48) en kijk, de jurk past me nog steeds. Dit is het beste bewijs dat kledingmaten niets betekenen”, staat er nog te lezen.

Van winkel tot winkel

“Zou je een lager nummer echt je humeur laten bepalen? Dit is dezelfde jurk mensen. Nog steeds comfortabel en nog altijd mooi. Een grotere maat betekent niet dat je minder mooi of minder waard bent. Niet dat je minder geliefd bent of een andere, slechtere versie van jezelf bent. En het wil duidelijk ook niet zeggen dat je lijf verdikt is. Je kan een grotere maat hebben in een andere winkel, in een ander land en als je jouw maandstonden hebt”, schrijft ze.

Negeer nummers

Michelle heeft ook een mogelijke oplossing voor mensen die soms naar hun kleerkast staren en het steeds moeilijker vinden om er kleren uit te halen die nog goed passen. “Gooi alle kleren die niet meer passen weg. Als je naar je kleerkast kijkt, hoor je jezelf niet slecht te voelen. Dus maak dat alles in je kast past zodat je zelfzekerheid een boost krijgt. En onthoud: een nummer stelt niets voor. Niet in je jeans, niet op de weegschaal en zelfs niet op je bankrekening. Het bepaalt niet wie je bent.”