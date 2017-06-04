Vrouw in jurkje bewijst: “Kledingmaten zijn de reinste onzin”

“Maten stellen helemaal niets voor”, zo begint ze haar relaas. “Ik vond een jurkje in mijn kast dat ik heb sinds het zesde middelbaar. De maat op het etiket is 14 (Europese maat 42). Ik kocht het kledingstuk vijf jaar geleden toen ik maatje 12 (Europese maat 40) had. Vandaag heb ik maatje 20 (Europese maat 48) en kijk, de jurk past me nog steeds. Dit is het beste bewijs dat kledingmaten niets betekenen”, staat er nog te lezen.
NUMBERS DON'T MEAN ANYTHING. I found a dress in my cupboard the other day that I had since I was in sixth form. The dress is a size 14. I bought it 5 years ago when I was a size 12. Now, I'm a size 20. And yet, I still fit it. Which just proves that NUMBERS DON'T MEAN ANYTHING. So are you really going to let a change a dress size dictate your day? Are you really going to let an increase in a number affect your mood? Same dress. Still comfortable. Still beautiful. (In fact, I think I look better and happier now!) A higher dress size doesn't mean: - you are less beautiful - you are less worthy - you are less lovable - you are a worse human - you are a bad person - you are a different person AND it doesn't even mean you have a bigger body. You could go up a dress size by simply changing stores... (or countries). You can change dress sizes because of the time of the day or simply due to whether you are on your period or not. If you look at your cupboard and you find it harder and harder to find something to wear because of a change in clothing size, I have a great solution for you... throw out all clothes that don't fit. Looking at your wardrobe shouldn't be something that makes you feel insecure and sad so make sure everything in your wardrobe fits! Numbers don't matter. Not the number on the back of your jeans, on the scale or even the number in your bank account. You are not a number. #OneTakeBeauty #BodyPositivity EDIT: For anyone saying I'm lying about my size. Check my stories
Van winkel tot winkel
“Zou je een lager nummer echt je humeur laten bepalen? Dit is dezelfde jurk mensen. Nog steeds comfortabel en nog altijd mooi. Een grotere maat betekent niet dat je minder mooi of minder waard bent. Niet dat je minder geliefd bent of een andere, slechtere versie van jezelf bent. En het wil duidelijk ook niet zeggen dat je lijf verdikt is. Je kan een grotere maat hebben in een andere winkel, in een ander land en als je jouw maandstonden hebt”, schrijft ze.
Negeer nummers
Michelle heeft ook een mogelijke oplossing voor mensen die soms naar hun kleerkast staren en het steeds moeilijker vinden om er kleren uit te halen die nog goed passen. “Gooi alle kleren die niet meer passen weg. Als je naar je kleerkast kijkt, hoor je jezelf niet slecht te voelen. Dus maak dat alles in je kast past zodat je zelfzekerheid een boost krijgt. En onthoud: een nummer stelt niets voor. Niet in je jeans, niet op de weegschaal en zelfs niet op je bankrekening. Het bepaalt niet wie je bent.”