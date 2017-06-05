Optreden van "halfnaakte" meidengroep tijdens benefietconcert zet kwaad bloed

Foto: AP

Het benefietconcert voor de slachtoffers en nabestaanden van de aanslag in Manchester op 22 mei was een groot succes. Ariana Grande verzamelde een mooie groep van wereldsterren om te tonen dat terreur ons niet klein krijgt, One Love Manchester werd een ontroerend en emotioneel feest, met het ene hoogtepunt na het andere. De outfits van meidengroep Little Mix zorgden echter voor heel wat heisa op sociale media.

Volgens heel wat mensen waren Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall en Leigh-Anne Pinnock veel te bloot gekleed voor het ingetogen en emotioneel concert in Manchester. Het viertal droeg bijpassende zwart-witte outfits, de ene al niet iets onthullender dan de andere. Ze brachten hun single Wings, maar op sociale media ging het dus vooral over hun "halfnaakte outfits".

