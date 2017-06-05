Optreden van "halfnaakte" meidengroep tijdens benefietconcert zet kwaad bloed

Het benefietconcert voor de slachtoffers en nabestaanden van de aanslag in Manchester op 22 mei was een groot succes. Ariana Grande verzamelde een mooie groep van wereldsterren om te tonen dat terreur ons niet klein krijgt, One Love Manchester werd een ontroerend en emotioneel feest, met het ene hoogtepunt na het andere. De outfits van meidengroep Little Mix zorgden echter voor heel wat heisa op sociale media.

Volgens heel wat mensen waren Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall en Leigh-Anne Pinnock veel te bloot gekleed voor het ingetogen en emotioneel concert in Manchester. Het viertal droeg bijpassende zwart-witte outfits, de ene al niet iets onthullender dan de andere. Ze brachten hun single Wings, maar op sociale media ging het dus vooral over hun "halfnaakte outfits".

When @LittleMix turn up to a charity concert

Half naked DISRESPECT AND DISAPPOINTMENT #OneLoveManchester — Emily (@xheartemilyx) 5 juni 2017

Everyone is wearing casual clothes at the concert as it's supposed to be an intimate charity concert, yet little mix are half naked. Shock?? — Chloé (@ChloeJaneHillsx) 4 juni 2017

eventually little mix will be performing naked?? have a bit of respect. this is a tribute to what happened in manchester #manchesteronelove — Kidrauhl (@DahBieberWorld) 4 juni 2017

#OneLoveManchester so inspirational until little mix come on half naked everyone else dressed normal but ofc they make it about themselves?? — Amy (@amyellery_) 4 juni 2017

Really don't see why Little Mix feel the need to be half naked while performing when Ariana is in a oversized baggy jumper??? — Nath (@vibrantics) 4 juni 2017