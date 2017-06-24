Detail op video van Romelu Lukaku zorgt in volle transferperiode voor ophef op sociale media

Romelu Lukaku wordt nu al maandenlang gelinkt aan een transfer naar zijn ex-club Chelsea, maar de voorbije weken bleef het stil van zijn kant. Vandaag postte hij echter een video die voor heel wat ophef zorgde. Want wat op het eerste zicht een onschuldig filmpje lijkt van een wedstrijdje onder vrienden, krijgt door de boarding een heel andere betekenis.

Op de boarding is duidelijk het logo van Chelsea herkenbaar. Meteen werd door velen geconcludeerd dat de deal met de Londense club rond is. En heel wat Everton-fans konden het niet echt appreciëren dat hij zo openlijk flirtte met The Blues, terwijl hij nog altijd een speler is van de Toffees...

Romelu Lukaku continues to show a complete lack of respect for the club that pay his wages & who he is contracted to. Cheeky twat. — Ryan (@allertonblue) June 24, 2017

I just couldn't give a toss about Lukaku and his antics,he's got no respect for us,never has and I'll be glad when hes moved on and replaced — Francis Porter (@frannyporter) June 24, 2017

Would absolutely love it, after everything he's said, for Lukaku's dream Chelsea move to fall through and he has to stay at Everton. — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) June 24, 2017

Lukaku could have left on good terms. We all understand why he wants to leave. But the way he's gone about it is disgusting. No respect. — R (@EFC_95) June 24, 2017

Not under this new regime. I'd put price up. There are decent ways of doing this. No respect. Shame. I really liked him https://t.co/svY2NClB6S — Chris Gill (@Chrisgill95) June 24, 2017

Toch lijkt het om een onschuldig wedstrijdje te gaan tussen enkele vrienden, waaronder de Franse (ex-) internationals Nasri en Gignac. Een wedstrijdje Brussel versus Marseille, zoals uit een eerdere post van Lukaku blijkt. En in Londen zijn er wel meer veldjes met boarding van Chelsea. Of is er toch meer aan de hand...?