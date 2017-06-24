Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Detail op video van Romelu Lukaku zorgt in volle transferperiode voor ophef op sociale media

Romelu Lukaku wordt nu al maandenlang gelinkt aan een transfer naar zijn ex-club Chelsea, maar de voorbije weken bleef het stil van zijn kant. Vandaag postte hij echter een video die voor heel wat ophef zorgde. Want wat op het eerste zicht een onschuldig filmpje lijkt van een wedstrijdje onder vrienden, krijgt door de boarding een heel andere betekenis.

Op de boarding is duidelijk het logo van Chelsea herkenbaar. Meteen werd door velen geconcludeerd dat de deal met de Londense club rond is. En heel wat Everton-fans konden het niet echt appreciëren dat hij zo openlijk flirtte met The Blues, terwijl hij nog altijd een speler is van de Toffees...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Toch lijkt het om een onschuldig wedstrijdje te gaan tussen enkele vrienden, waaronder de Franse (ex-) internationals Nasri en Gignac. Een wedstrijdje Brussel versus Marseille, zoals uit een eerdere post van Lukaku blijkt. En in Londen zijn er wel meer veldjes met boarding van Chelsea. Of is er toch meer aan de hand...?

 

 

Goodtimes with my friends @samnasri8 and @10apg... merci les gars ! #BxlvsMarseille

A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on

 

