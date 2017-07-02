Plus-sizemodel zet hater op zijn plek op het vliegtuig: "Dit is dagelijkse realiteit voor wie dik is"

Natalie Hage merkte tijdens een vliegtuigvlucht op dat haar medepassagier gemene berichten over haar aan het versturen was. Het populaire plus-sizemodel dat voor een fotoshoot naar Los Angeles vloog, confronteerde de man hiermee en filmde het volledige gebeuren. De video plaatste ze daarna op Facebook.

Natalie Hage, een bekend Amerikaans plus-size model, werd tijdens een vliegtuigvlucht geconfronteerd met een ernstig geval van bodyshaming en deelde haar hele verhaal op haar sociale media. Het gebeuren vond plaats tijdens een vlucht naar Los Angeles, waar Natalie naartoe moest voor een fotoshoot. Het model dat met vliegangst kampt, betaalde extra bij om aan de nooduitgang te kunnen zitten, zodat ze extra beenruimte zou hebben en zich iets comfortabeler zou voelen.

Dat gebeurde echter niet. Zodra ze plaatsnam, voelde Natalie aan dat haar medepassagier niet al te tevreden was met haar gezelschap. "Ik ben echt aan het trillen," vertelt Natalie in de onderstaande post die ze op Instagram postte terwijl ze op de vlucht in kwestie zat. "Mijn buurman zit voortdurende tekstberichten te versturen en schermt zijn telefoon zo opvallend van mij af, waardoor ik wel moet kijken wat hij schrijft. Dat de berichten inderdaad over mij gaan, verbaast me niet, maar ze zijn zo gemeen en lelijk. Ik ben trouwens ook zeker dat hij me fotografeerde ..."

Natalie vroeg haar rechterbuurman in eerste instantie om van plaats te wisselen, maar dat weigerde de man. "Dit is de dagelijkse realiteit voor wie dik is", verduidelijkt Natalie. "Niet enkel in het vliegtuig, maar ook op de bus, in de supermarkt, op een concert, op het internet. Je stoort niemand en je bent enkel met jezelf bezig, maar mensen zullen toch proberen je pijn te doen. Het enige wat je kan doen, is het gebeurde achterwege laten wetende dat je niets verkeerd hebt gedaan."

Maar die dag op het vliegtuig slaagde Natalie er niet in om de hater de rug toe te keren. Ze confronteerde haar buurman met zijn daden, die hij eerst nog probeerde te ontkennen, maar uiteindelijk bood hij toch zijn excuses aan. In het filmpje dat bijna vier minuten duurt, krijgt hij flink wat weerwind van het model. De video werd ondertussen ook al meer één miljoen keer bekeken op Facebook. Van een statement gesproken.