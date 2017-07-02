Plus-sizemodel zet hater op zijn plek op het vliegtuig: "Dit is dagelijkse realiteit voor wie dik is"

Natalie Hage, een bekend Amerikaans plus-size model, werd tijdens een vliegtuigvlucht geconfronteerd met een ernstig geval van bodyshaming en deelde haar hele verhaal op haar sociale media. Het gebeuren vond plaats tijdens een vlucht naar Los Angeles, waar Natalie naartoe moest voor een fotoshoot. Het model dat met vliegangst kampt, betaalde extra bij om aan de nooduitgang te kunnen zitten, zodat ze extra beenruimte zou hebben en zich iets comfortabeler zou voelen.
Dat gebeurde echter niet. Zodra ze plaatsnam, voelde Natalie aan dat haar medepassagier niet al te tevreden was met haar gezelschap. "Ik ben echt aan het trillen," vertelt Natalie in de onderstaande post die ze op Instagram postte terwijl ze op de vlucht in kwestie zat. "Mijn buurman zit voortdurende tekstberichten te versturen en schermt zijn telefoon zo opvallend van mij af, waardoor ik wel moet kijken wat hij schrijft. Dat de berichten inderdaad over mij gaan, verbaast me niet, maar ze zijn zo gemeen en lelijk. Ik ben trouwens ook zeker dat hij me fotografeerde ..."
Natalie vroeg haar rechterbuurman in eerste instantie om van plaats te wisselen, maar dat weigerde de man. "Dit is de dagelijkse realiteit voor wie dik is", verduidelijkt Natalie. "Niet enkel in het vliegtuig, maar ook op de bus, in de supermarkt, op een concert, op het internet. Je stoort niemand en je bent enkel met jezelf bezig, maar mensen zullen toch proberen je pijn te doen. Het enige wat je kan doen, is het gebeurde achterwege laten wetende dat je niets verkeerd hebt gedaan."
i'm shaking right now. i'm on a flight to LA right now on @americanair. i paid almost $70 extra for this seat i'm in because i know i need a little extra leg room. i'm extremely flight anxious but there were only middle seats available so i had to take what i could get. as soon as i sat down, the gentleman on my left began LOUDLY huffing, sighing, and readjusting himself in his seat. i see him furiously texting and then purposefully turning the phone away from me. so, naturally next time he texts, i take a look. the texts were about me and i'm almost positive he took photos of me. not only were the texts about me, but they were really mean and ugly, with even the recipient named 'linda' chiming back with shaming retorts...someone who can't even see the situation. if you can't read the texts, it says 'hopefully she didn't have any mexican food' and his response is 'i think she ate a mexican'. then he proceeds to say he's leaving a 'neck mark on the window' because he's so smashed against the wall. from the photos, you can see i'm not in his space. he's even taken over both arm rests on purpose, coming to my space and digging his elbows into my side...which is in my seat. his next text to her was 'if the news reports a DFW airbus a321 leaving the runway without rotating, that would be my flight.' another i see later? 'if these seats don't hold, it's not going to matter.' and that's just a few of them. there were several more. i didn't do anything to him. i'm in my seat, completely (see photos). i am crumpled into a ball trying to not bother. i'm just so upset. i asked the other man to my right if he'd switch me and told him what the man was saying about me and he said laughed and refused. that's fine, it's not his issue. this is a fat person's daily reality and not just on a plane. this is on a bus, standing in line at the grocery store, at a concert, on the internet. you can be completely in your own space, not bothering anyone, and people will still fuck with you and try to hurt you. all you can do is know you haven't done anything wrong just by existing and to move on. this just makes me a mixture of enraged and super sad.
Maar die dag op het vliegtuig slaagde Natalie er niet in om de hater de rug toe te keren. Ze confronteerde haar buurman met zijn daden, die hij eerst nog probeerde te ontkennen, maar uiteindelijk bood hij toch zijn excuses aan. In het filmpje dat bijna vier minuten duurt, krijgt hij flink wat weerwind van het model. De video werd ondertussen ook al meer één miljoen keer bekeken op Facebook. Van een statement gesproken.