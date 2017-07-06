Vrouw maakt komaf met eetverslaving en wordt gezondheidsgoeroe

Sarah Reynolds kickte af van haar eetverslaving, koos voor een gezonde levensstijl en verloor uiteindelijk vijfenveertig kilo. De mama van drie documenteerde haar strijd tegen haar verslaving zorgvuldig op de sociale media en post elke dinsdag opnieuw transformatiefoto's op Instagram met een hoopgevende boodschap voor haar volgers.

De Amerikaanse Sarah Reynolds leverde jarenlang een verschrikkelijke strijd tegen haar eetverslaving. Ze ging op dieet, stopte met diëten, kwam steeds meer kilo's aan tot ze er uiteindelijk toch in slaagde om haar ongezonde eetgewoontes een halt toe te roepen nadat ze na lange tijd opnieuw in haar geboortestad ging wonen. Hoewel ze zich oorspronkelijk erg schaamde om haar vrienden en kennissen terug onder ogen te komen in haar huidige toestand, was het een voorval aan het zwembad van haar gezin dat haar tot inkeer bracht.

"Op een dag kwam ik helemaal tot inkeer toen ik aan ons zwembad zat en me realiseerde dat onze buren me in badpak konden zien. Ik had er genoeg van en besloot om mijn leefgewoontes compleet om te gooien", vertelt ze op haar blog. "Ik startte initieel met mijn plan om gewicht te verliezen, maar ik kwam al snel tot het besef dat dit niet het uiteindelijke doel mocht zijn. Ik verloor gewicht als het gevolg van mijn gezonde levensstijl en niet omgekeerd. En zo hoort het ook. Want wat gebeurt er anders? Je verliest je focus en het jojoën gaat eindeloos verder".

Ondertussen verloor de mama van drie in totaal vijfenveertig kilo. Elke dinsdag, op 'transformationtuesday', plaatst Sarah een tranformatiefoto op Instagram. Telkens voorziet ze de foto van een inspirererende tekst voor haar volgers. Het meisje dat weigerde om zich gewonnen te geven en haar strijd met haar eetverslaving netjes op haar blog documenteerde, is ondertussen voor velen een voorbeeld geworden.