Vrouw maakt komaf met eetverslaving en wordt gezondheidsgoeroe

De Amerikaanse Sarah Reynolds leverde jarenlang een verschrikkelijke strijd tegen haar eetverslaving. Ze ging op dieet, stopte met diëten, kwam steeds meer kilo's aan tot ze er uiteindelijk toch in slaagde om haar ongezonde eetgewoontes een halt toe te roepen nadat ze na lange tijd opnieuw in haar geboortestad ging wonen. Hoewel ze zich oorspronkelijk erg schaamde om haar vrienden en kennissen terug onder ogen te komen in haar huidige toestand, was het een voorval aan het zwembad van haar gezin dat haar tot inkeer bracht.
"Op een dag kwam ik helemaal tot inkeer toen ik aan ons zwembad zat en me realiseerde dat onze buren me in badpak konden zien. Ik had er genoeg van en besloot om mijn leefgewoontes compleet om te gooien", vertelt ze op haar blog. "Ik startte initieel met mijn plan om gewicht te verliezen, maar ik kwam al snel tot het besef dat dit niet het uiteindelijke doel mocht zijn. Ik verloor gewicht als het gevolg van mijn gezonde levensstijl en niet omgekeerd. En zo hoort het ook. Want wat gebeurt er anders? Je verliest je focus en het jojoën gaat eindeloos verder".
I used to be very uncomfortable in a swim suit. Then I lost 100lbs. And now? I'm still very uncomfortable in a swim suit!!! I don't say this to discourage you. So many of us are working hard to achieve weight loss, fitness goals and get healthy. However, at the end of the day you must choose. You must decide that YOU are worthy of love and adoration and quit self shaming. I am often uncomfortable in my skin. But I don't put my worth there. I am so thankful for my health. For getting stronger. For being an example to my children. For battling food addiction. Don't miss out on moments because you're feeling like you need to do ______ before you can get in a swimsuit and join your friends and family. Life is too short to miss out on memory making. The journey is too beautiful to not enjoy it and embrace your body every step of the way. I wish I had done more of that. But that's ok. I'm getting it now, and I'm getting it a long time after simply losing the weight. Apparently there's more to it than just a number on a scale ?? #transformationtuesday #itsbeenalongroad #saygetsfit
Ondertussen verloor de mama van drie in totaal vijfenveertig kilo. Elke dinsdag, op 'transformationtuesday', plaatst Sarah een tranformatiefoto op Instagram. Telkens voorziet ze de foto van een inspirererende tekst voor haar volgers. Het meisje dat weigerde om zich gewonnen te geven en haar strijd met haar eetverslaving netjes op haar blog documenteerde, is ondertussen voor velen een voorbeeld geworden.
We often get stuck focusing on the destination. Wanting to be there, feeling unsatisfied in the process it takes to get there. It feels like work. It feels long and hard (insert "that's what she said" jokes). It feels exhausting. Unattainable. It's filled with self doubt and feelings of unworthiness. I know it. I've lived it. But. You know what else it's filled with? Lessons. Ones that will change how you think, behave and live. Choices for YOU. Purposeful, intentional love for your health, your body and your life. Do NOT get stuck in the destination. You will miss all the good bits if you do. While there are such motivational feelings in photos like these, it's just so seemingly easy. It removes the process, the journey. It also presumes that I've reached a destination. So please, don't get me wrong - I love the motivation photos provide. But I have not reached my destination until my life on this earth is complete. I will choose the journey. The lessons. The hardships. I will choose life and love. Over and over again. These photos are just mere reflections of progress and my hope that I too can help others see what I didn't see for myself. That it. is. possible. ?? #facetofacefriday
Well how's this for a #transformationtuesday? I am just overwhelmed. Sitting with a magazine in my hands, where my story reads on the inside. Maybe not the full story, but enough of it. I hope I can continue to tell it, inspire women everywhere that it doesn't take much. Just determination and faith. But thank you. All of you. For believing in me, too. If you picked up a copy, I wanna know! I'm just so blessed by the support. It's honestly the only reason I'm even on the cover. My eyes are welled with tears. A common thing for me, but it's a moment of joy and of gratefulness. I said to my dear friend "this is as big as it gets" and she said "oh love, this is just the beginning". Either way, maybe the dust rises or maybe we bust through some more walls. Who knows. Who the cares. This is a journey I am so blessed to be on. Thanks to all who made it possible. Especially you, @realheidipowell ?? Also, let's give a HUGE round of applause to a MAGAZINE like @oxygenmagazine that let my stretch marks adorn the cover. ?? so so so proud.