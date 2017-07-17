Niet elk huwelijk loopt altijd van een leien dakje bewijzen deze grappige tweets

Je bent dan misschien wel gelukkig getrouwd, toch zijn er ongetwijfeld momenten waarop je denkt dat je dat liever niet was geweest. Op Twitter zijn er heel wat grappig reacties terug te vinden over het huwelijk tijdens de mindere dagen en op de momenten dat manlief het uithangt. "Mijn man gaat niet werken omdat hij ziek is en het is net alsof ik duizend baby's in huis heb."

Het huwelijk gaat niet altijd over rozen en het is haast onmogelijk dat je je nooit ergert aan je partner. Maar met een flinke dosis humor kan alles gerelativeerd worden. Dat bewijzen ook deze tweets die vrouwen de wereld instuurden.

Making sure you're the first one to ask "what do you want for dinner?" so you don't have to be the one to decide #marriedpeopleproblems — Molly Holloman (@princess_mollyy) 27 februari 2017

@jk_rowling When you're in couples therapy & you reference a theme from Harry Potter and your hubby finally gets you... #marriedpeopleissues — Rachel (@shimmeringdaisy) 28 juni 2017

You're not married unless u make him do the chores so that he can have his 'me time' on his 'lazy weekend'. #marriedpeopleproblems #marriage — Pooja Mehra (@inactiverunner) 25 februari 2017

Husband: I'll do the dishes.

Me: Awesome

Husband (a week later): I didn't say right away.

Me: Just throw them out ??#marriedpeopleproblems — Jennifer Keay (@teach_run) 13 januari 2017

My marriage consists of me getting excited when he does the laundry #marriage #MarriedLife #marriedpeopleproblems — A s h ?? (@ashlexxgh) 13 januari 2017

Couples aftr few yrs f marriage, 'U say it best, when u say nothing at all.' #marriedpeople #marriage #shaadibarbadi #marriedpeopleproblems — Shikha (@ShikhaReadster) 20 juni 2017