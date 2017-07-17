Niet elk huwelijk loopt altijd van een leien dakje bewijzen deze grappige tweets

Het huwelijk gaat niet altijd over rozen en het is haast onmogelijk dat je je nooit ergert aan je partner. Maar met een flinke dosis humor kan alles gerelativeerd worden. Dat bewijzen ook deze tweets die vrouwen de wereld instuurden.
Making sure you're the first one to ask "what do you want for dinner?" so you don't have to be the one to decide #marriedpeopleproblems— Molly Holloman (@princess_mollyy) 27 februari 2017
@jk_rowling When you're in couples therapy & you reference a theme from Harry Potter and your hubby finally gets you... #marriedpeopleissues— Rachel (@shimmeringdaisy) 28 juni 2017
You're not married unless u make him do the chores so that he can have his 'me time' on his 'lazy weekend'. #marriedpeopleproblems #marriage— Pooja Mehra (@inactiverunner) 25 februari 2017
Husband: I'll do the dishes.— Jennifer Keay (@teach_run) 13 januari 2017
Me: Awesome
Husband (a week later): I didn't say right away.
Me: Just throw them out ??#marriedpeopleproblems
My marriage consists of me getting excited when he does the laundry #marriage #MarriedLife #marriedpeopleproblems— A s h ?? (@ashlexxgh) 13 januari 2017
My favorite text convo of the week #marriedpeopleproblems #mansearch pic.twitter.com/1OYrMBJ1M5— Kate Fritz (@KateAlanna) 3 februari 2017
Couples aftr few yrs f marriage, 'U say it best, when u say nothing at all.' #marriedpeople #marriage #shaadibarbadi #marriedpeopleproblems— Shikha (@ShikhaReadster) 20 juni 2017
"Are you saying the spark is gone?" My husband asks from the toilet of the open bathroom— a french wife (@afrenchwife) 21 maart 2017
Me: No, but(t)...#marriedlife #marriedpeopleissues