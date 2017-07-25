Anderlecht Antwerp Club Brugge Charleroi Eupen RC Genk AA Gent KV Kortrijk Lokeren KV Mechelen Moeskroen KV Oostende Standard STVV W.-Beveren Zulte Waregem
Cercle haalt middenvelder weg bij Antwerp

Foto: Instagram

Cercle Brugge haalt middenvelder Johanna Omolo weg bij Antwerp. De Vereniging betaalt 250.000 euro voor de Keniaanse international. “Brugge is een ambitieus team dat me de kans biedt om te groeien. Ik kijk uit naar deze nieuwe uitdaging.”

