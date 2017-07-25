Cercle haalt middenvelder weg bij Antwerp

Cercle Brugge haalt middenvelder Johanna Omolo weg bij Antwerp. De Vereniging betaalt 250.000 euro voor de Keniaanse international. “Brugge is een ambitieus team dat me de kans biedt om te groeien. Ik kijk uit naar deze nieuwe uitdaging.”
Kenyan International Midfielder Johanna Omolo joins Belgium Side Cercle Brugge from Royal Antwerp on a Ksh. 32M transfer fee. pic.twitter.com/ZtjoEGZ9X6— Ministry of Sports (@moscakenya) 25 juli 2017
Harambee Stars Midfielder Johanna Omolo says, "Brugge is an ambitious team that offers a chance to grow. I look forward to a new venture." pic.twitter.com/WJMez19cJA— Ministry of Sports (@moscakenya) 25 juli 2017