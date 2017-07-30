Chelsea-fans hebben al spijt van Lukaku: "Morata is een 'bang average' spits"

Als alles volgens plan had gelopen, stond Romelu Lukaku in de spits bij Chelsea maar de Rode Duivel koos voor een avontuur bij Manchester United. Het werd dus Optie B: Morata. De Spanjaard werd weggekocht bij Real Madrid, waar hij als invaller mooie statistieken liet noteren.
Terwijl Lukaku de netten deed trillen tegen Man City zocht Morata vooral naar zichzelf tegen Bayern en Inter. "Hij moet fysiek nog vooruitgang boeken vooraleer hij in mijn idee van voetbal past, maar hij is goed bezig", vertelde coach Antonio Conte na de match tegen Inter. Op Twitter kreeg Morata echter af te rekenen met heel wat kritiek...
Morata´s best moments so far this pre-season: pic.twitter.com/pP8vjtROLq— FPL Unicorn ?? (@FPLUnicorn) 29 juli 2017
Mourinho really pretended he wanted Morata so Chelsea could sign him pic.twitter.com/WchzajHQ1W— M (@Mike_Nkansah) 29 juli 2017
Nothing about Morata excites me. Absolutely nothing. Bang average player as I've always said.— #CarefreeDaily ?? (@CarefreeDaily) 29 juli 2017
people who stayed up to edit videos of Lukaku first touch , now have to edit videos of Morata scoring in training.— kenna (@kennagq) 29 juli 2017
Life comes at you fast
Morata shouldnt think he is too big to end up in Vitesse— kenna (@kennagq) 29 juli 2017
Chelsea fans are saying,"Can Lukaku play as a winger? Soo Morata is better than him."— ?? (@utdlogy) 29 juli 2017
Me: Loooool pic.twitter.com/nN13jicGaZ
When Chicharito outscores Morata next season pic.twitter.com/5tqkX6PNya— El Mágico (@DeGea_Saves) 29 juli 2017
When Hazard passes the ball to Morata and he doesn't lose it 5 seconds later pic.twitter.com/8YClz5Bo5w— ????R (@RapidEden) 29 juli 2017