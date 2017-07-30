Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Chelsea-fans hebben al spijt van Lukaku: "Morata is een 'bang average' spits"

Chelsea kon deze zomer slechts één van zijn drie oefenmatchen tijdens de International Champions Cup winnen in Azië. Na een 3-0 overwinning tegen Arsenal (met twee doelpunten van Michy Batshuayi) werd er met 3-2 verloren van Bayern en met 2-0 van Inter. Nieuwkomer Alvaro Morata toonde tot nu toe nog niet waarom Chelsea 65 miljoen euro neertelde voor hem. Tot frustratie van de fans...

Als alles volgens plan had gelopen, stond Romelu Lukaku in de spits bij Chelsea maar de Rode Duivel koos voor een avontuur bij Manchester United. Het werd dus Optie B: Morata. De Spanjaard werd weggekocht bij Real Madrid, waar hij als invaller mooie statistieken liet noteren.

Terwijl Lukaku de netten deed trillen tegen Man City zocht Morata vooral naar zichzelf tegen Bayern en Inter. "Hij moet fysiek nog vooruitgang boeken vooraleer hij in mijn idee van voetbal past, maar hij is goed bezig", vertelde coach Antonio Conte na de match tegen Inter. Op Twitter kreeg Morata echter af te rekenen met heel wat kritiek...

