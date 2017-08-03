“Big, bald, beautiful, bearded Belgian” Van Damme verliest (nipt) van Real Madrid

Jelle Van Damme heeft een oefenduel met een selectie topspelers uit de Amerikaanse Major League Soccer (MLS) verloren van Real Madrid. De Koninklijke haalde het in Chicago na strafschoppen.

Van Damme startte woensdagavond in het Soldier Field Stadium, waar 61.428 toeschouwers waren opgedaagd, op zijn vertrouwde plaats centraal achterin. Hij vormde een ploeg met onder meer Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, David Villa en Jozy Altidore. Na de eerste helft, bij een 0-0 stand, werd de aanvoerder van Los Angeles Galaxy net als een pak andere spelers gewisseld.

In de 59e minuut opende Real Madrid de score langs Borja Mayoral. Kort voor affluiten, in minuut 87, kopte Dominic Dwyer de 1-1 eindstand op het bord. In de strafschoppenreeks trok de Spaanse landskampioen vervolgens met 4-2 aan het langste eind. Marcelo trapte de beslissende elfmeter tegen de netten.

Voor Real Madrid was het na een tour van ruim drie weken door de VS de laatste wedstrijd voor de Europese Supercup. Daarin neemt de Champions Leaguewinnaar het volgende week dinsdag (8 augustus) in het Macedonische Skopje op tegen Manchester United, de laureaat van de Europa League.

