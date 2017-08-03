“Big, bald, beautiful, bearded Belgian” Van Damme verliest (nipt) van Real Madrid

Jelle Van Damme heeft een oefenduel met een selectie topspelers uit de Amerikaanse Major League Soccer (MLS) verloren van Real Madrid. De Koninklijke haalde het in Chicago na strafschoppen.
Van Damme startte woensdagavond in het Soldier Field Stadium, waar 61.428 toeschouwers waren opgedaagd, op zijn vertrouwde plaats centraal achterin. Hij vormde een ploeg met onder meer Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, David Villa en Jozy Altidore. Na de eerste helft, bij een 0-0 stand, werd de aanvoerder van Los Angeles Galaxy net als een pak andere spelers gewisseld.
Big, bald, beautiful, bearded Belgian. ?????? #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/1GbI5THd5h— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 3 augustus 2017
?????? #MLSAllStar!@jelle_van_damme gets the nod! @OficialGio is on the bench.— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 3 augustus 2017
Watch live on @FS1 at 5:30pm PT: https://t.co/0JngVhPChO pic.twitter.com/nuFXdlHr23
Annnnnnnnnnnd they're underway!— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 3 augustus 2017
Flip over to @FS1 now to watch the #MLSAllStar game vs. @realmadriden: https://t.co/0JngVhPChO pic.twitter.com/U5rjsytTlV
In de 59e minuut opende Real Madrid de score langs Borja Mayoral. Kort voor affluiten, in minuut 87, kopte Dominic Dwyer de 1-1 eindstand op het bord. In de strafschoppenreeks trok de Spaanse landskampioen vervolgens met 4-2 aan het langste eind. Marcelo trapte de beslissende elfmeter tegen de netten.
Another look at that @Ddwyer14 equalizer. ?? #MLSAllStar // @Target pic.twitter.com/7njcuQ9y8r— Major League Soccer (@MLS) 3 augustus 2017
MLS?: ????@realmadrid: ????— Major League Soccer (@MLS) 3 augustus 2017
Voor Real Madrid was het na een tour van ruim drie weken door de VS de laatste wedstrijd voor de Europese Supercup. Daarin neemt de Champions Leaguewinnaar het volgende week dinsdag (8 augustus) in het Macedonische Skopje op tegen Manchester United, de laureaat van de Europa League.
?????? #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/m24fBbe0Fi— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 3 augustus 2017
G??O??O??O??O??O??A??A??A??A??L??! #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/xVuYzlFtkq— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 3 augustus 2017
.@OficialGio + @GarethBale11. Best buds. #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/vQqpfZka2W— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 3 augustus 2017
Match Report: MLS All-Stars fall to Real Madrid in penalty kicks at Soldier Field: https://t.co/Qd1w3asKVZ #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/uAMnWLlWpU— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 3 augustus 2017
It was an amazing experience with a great #MLSAllStar game against @RealMadrid. Thanks to all the fans for your support at Soldier Field! pic.twitter.com/qD72x64usr— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) 3 augustus 2017
After the match, @StephenKeel22 caught up with @Ddwyer14 and @DaxMcCarty11 to hear about their #MLSAllStar experience. pic.twitter.com/2SZTfT9Mdy— Major League Soccer (@MLS) 3 augustus 2017
Thanks for stopping by @DwyaneWade! https://t.co/ug7oXxq67B— Major League Soccer (@MLS) 3 augustus 2017