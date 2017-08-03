Frans voetbal Nieuws Ligue 1 Coupe de France Coupe de la Ligue

Wanneer alle krantenkoppen over Neymar gaan: van "Tot nooit meer" tot "Neymarket"

Het was eigenlijk te verwachten maar wie donderdag ergens ter wereld een sportkrant opensloeg, zag de kop van Neymar op de voorpagina staan. Geen wonder aangezien de Braziliaan het voorwerp is van de duurste voetbaltransfer aller tijden: hij verhuist namelijk voor 222 miljoen euro van Barcelona naar PSG. De ene sportkrant was echter al wat vriendelijker voor Neymar dan de anderen

Marca: "De transfer die de voetbalgeschiedenis verandert"

AS: "Betalen en vertrekken"

Mundo Deportivo: "Dag Neymar, hallo Coutinho en Dembélé"

Sport: "Tot nooit meer"

Italiaanse kranten:

L'Equipe: "Hij komt"

Engelse kranten:

