Wanneer alle krantenkoppen over Neymar gaan: van "Tot nooit meer" tot "Neymarket"

Marca: "De transfer die de voetbalgeschiedenis verandert"
'The signing that changes the history of football' - Marca on Neymar's deal to #PSG #FCB https://t.co/HpWzFSfe0g pic.twitter.com/FF4yCTwoOR— footballespana (@footballespana_) 3 augustus 2017
AS: "Betalen en vertrekken"
AS also leads on Neymar's decision to leave #FCB, set to shatter the world record transfer fee https://t.co/HpWzFSfe0g pic.twitter.com/DtGwp0OSn7— footballespana (@footballespana_) 3 augustus 2017
Mundo Deportivo: "Dag Neymar, hallo Coutinho en Dembélé"
As #FCBarcelona say goodbye to Neymar, they say hello to Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, according to MD https://t.co/HpWzFSfe0g pic.twitter.com/CEOGYw4ieG— footballespana (@footballespana_) 3 augustus 2017
Sport: "Tot nooit meer"
Catalan newspaper Sport aren't pleased. Oh no.— Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) 3 augustus 2017
'Hasta Nunca' - Roughly 'See you never again' ?? pic.twitter.com/NjwsQLrnFh
Italiaanse kranten:
Today's front page headlines from Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. https://t.co/tnQlRX9BTQ pic.twitter.com/VKnMO554n8— footballitalia (@footballitalia) 3 augustus 2017
Sulla #Gazzetta in edicola oggi ? bomba #Neymar un affare record ? L'Inter tenta Vidal, la Juve Spinazzola ? In 60mila per #MilanCraiova pic.twitter.com/IjCMVaA5dW— LaGazzettadelloSport (@Gazzetta_it) 3 augustus 2017
In La Gazetta dello Sport vandaag, geen Neymar maar Neymarket #bomba #incredibile #transfer pic.twitter.com/wM84jXAuiN— Edwin Fillekes (@iedwinf) 3 augustus 2017
L'Equipe: "Hij komt"
Neymar llega— L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) 2 augustus 2017
Mbappé se va pic.twitter.com/n88fUFcRA5
Engelse kranten: