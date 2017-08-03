Wanneer alle krantenkoppen over Neymar gaan: van "Tot nooit meer" tot "Neymarket"

Het was eigenlijk te verwachten maar wie donderdag ergens ter wereld een sportkrant opensloeg, zag de kop van Neymar op de voorpagina staan. Geen wonder aangezien de Braziliaan het voorwerp is van de duurste voetbaltransfer aller tijden: hij verhuist namelijk voor 222 miljoen euro van Barcelona naar PSG. De ene sportkrant was echter al wat vriendelijker voor Neymar dan de anderen

Marca: "De transfer die de voetbalgeschiedenis verandert"

AS: "Betalen en vertrekken"

AS also leads on Neymar's decision to leave #FCB, set to shatter the world record transfer fee https://t.co/HpWzFSfe0g pic.twitter.com/DtGwp0OSn7 — footballespana (@footballespana_) 3 augustus 2017

Mundo Deportivo: "Dag Neymar, hallo Coutinho en Dembélé"

As #FCBarcelona say goodbye to Neymar, they say hello to Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, according to MD https://t.co/HpWzFSfe0g pic.twitter.com/CEOGYw4ieG — footballespana (@footballespana_) 3 augustus 2017

Sport: "Tot nooit meer"

Catalan newspaper Sport aren't pleased. Oh no.



'Hasta Nunca' - Roughly 'See you never again' ?? pic.twitter.com/NjwsQLrnFh — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) 3 augustus 2017

Italiaanse kranten:

Today's front page headlines from Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. https://t.co/tnQlRX9BTQ pic.twitter.com/VKnMO554n8 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) 3 augustus 2017

Sulla #Gazzetta in edicola oggi ? bomba #Neymar un affare record ? L'Inter tenta Vidal, la Juve Spinazzola ? In 60mila per #MilanCraiova pic.twitter.com/IjCMVaA5dW — LaGazzettadelloSport (@Gazzetta_it) 3 augustus 2017

L'Equipe: "Hij komt"

Neymar llega



Mbappé se va pic.twitter.com/n88fUFcRA5 — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) 2 augustus 2017

Engelse kranten: