Paris Jackson heeft acne en cellulitis: “Perfectie is een illusie”

De Amerikaanse Paris Jackson, dochter van wijlen King of Pop Michael Jackson, vindt perfectie zwaar overroepen. Ze staat op de nieuwste cover van i-D magazine en vertelt in het bijhorende interview openhartig over haar imperfecties.

“Helaas is het in de maatschappij waarin we leven onmogelijk om je 24 op 24 goed te voelen in je vel”, zegt ze. “Zeker niet met wat de media ons opdringen. Ik heb nog steeds ontelbare onzekerheden en angsten, zoals iedereen trouwens”, zegt ze. “We zullen er langzaam maar zeker komen. Dat is een grote reden waarom ik het stigma rond schoonheid wil veranderen. Het mag niet langer moeilijk zou zijn voor mensen om zich mooi te voelen zoals ze zijn.”

“Schoonheid wordt niet bepaald door cijfers, symmetrie, vormen, maten, kleuren of iets dergelijks. Schoonheid, ware schoonheid, komt uit iemands ziel, het karakter, integriteit en de mentaliteit van de persoon in kwestie”, voegt ze eraan toe. Daarna kijkt ze naar zichzelf. “Ik ben niet symmetrisch, ik heb geen maatje nul, ik eet ontzettend veel hamburgers en pizza. Ik pas niet in catwalkmode, ik heb littekens, striemen, acne en cellulitis. Ik ben geen pop, maar een mens. Het idee dat we allemaal binnen een bepaald beeld van schoonheid moeten passen is schandalig en zelfs belachelijk. De ‘perfectie’ is gewoon een mening.”

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Paris ervoor pleit om je lichaam te accepteren zoals het is. Vorige maand plaatste ze een ode aan haar puistjes online. “Wees niet onzeker over je acne of striemen. Weet je wat ook ‘vlekjes’ heeft? Pizza. En iedereen houdt van pizza!”, tweette de 19-jarige toen. In mei plaatste ze een topless foto op Instagram met de boodschap dat mensen elk aspect van hun lichaam moeten omarmen.