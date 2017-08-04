Paris Jackson heeft acne en cellulitis: “Perfectie is een illusie”

“Helaas is het in de maatschappij waarin we leven onmogelijk om je 24 op 24 goed te voelen in je vel”, zegt ze. “Zeker niet met wat de media ons opdringen. Ik heb nog steeds ontelbare onzekerheden en angsten, zoals iedereen trouwens”, zegt ze. “We zullen er langzaam maar zeker komen. Dat is een grote reden waarom ik het stigma rond schoonheid wil veranderen. Het mag niet langer moeilijk zou zijn voor mensen om zich mooi te voelen zoals ze zijn.”
“Schoonheid wordt niet bepaald door cijfers, symmetrie, vormen, maten, kleuren of iets dergelijks. Schoonheid, ware schoonheid, komt uit iemands ziel, het karakter, integriteit en de mentaliteit van de persoon in kwestie”, voegt ze eraan toe. Daarna kijkt ze naar zichzelf. “Ik ben niet symmetrisch, ik heb geen maatje nul, ik eet ontzettend veel hamburgers en pizza. Ik pas niet in catwalkmode, ik heb littekens, striemen, acne en cellulitis. Ik ben geen pop, maar een mens. Het idee dat we allemaal binnen een bepaald beeld van schoonheid moeten passen is schandalig en zelfs belachelijk. De ‘perfectie’ is gewoon een mening.”
Het is niet de eerste keer dat Paris ervoor pleit om je lichaam te accepteren zoals het is. Vorige maand plaatste ze een ode aan haar puistjes online. “Wees niet onzeker over je acne of striemen. Weet je wat ook ‘vlekjes’ heeft? Pizza. En iedereen houdt van pizza!”, tweette de 19-jarige toen. In mei plaatste ze een topless foto op Instagram met de boodschap dat mensen elk aspect van hun lichaam moeten omarmen.
don't be insecure about your acne or stretch marks. you know what else has spots? pizza. and everyone loves pizza.— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) 6 juli 2017
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?