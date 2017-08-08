Deze vrouwen durven het aan en poseren trots met hun okselhaar

Fotograaf Ben Hopper vindt dat er te veel aandacht wordt besteed aan pietluttige details en dat te veel mensen zich druk maken om zaken die eigenlijk helemaal niet belangrijk zijn. Zo is okselhaar bij vrouwen daar volgens hem een perfect voorbeeld van en dus zocht en vond hij enkele vrouwen die voor zijn lens wilden poseren met een plukje haar onder de armen.

Meer dan zes jaar lang fotografeerde Ben Hopper vrouwen voor zijn reeks 'Natural Beauty'. Hij ging daarbij telkens op zoek naar kandidaten die wat weg hadden van modellen of actrices en vroeg hen hun okselhaar te laten groeien. Uiteindelijk werd de reeks in 2014 voor het eerst uitgegeven, maar die overspoelt nu weer het internet en de foto's worden opnieuw volop gedeeld. Hij deelde daarom op zijn Instagram nog eens alle foto's, dit keer met een motivatie van de modellen erbij.

Zelf geeft Ben toe dat hij een fan is van vrouwen met okselhaar. "Ik vind het aantrekkelijk en vind het een leuke look", vertelt hij in een interview met Metro.co.uk. Maar er schuilt ook meer achter. "Het hele idee dat erachter schuilt, is dat ik het systeem gebruik om het naar de knoppen te helpen. Het feit dat de vrouwen er uitzien zoals modellen, maakt namelijk dat de mensen niet verwachten dat ze plots ook okselhaar blijken te hebben. Daardoor staan ze er meer voor open om na te denken over hun eigen mening inzake lichaamsbeharing bij vrouwen."