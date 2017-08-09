Zo beleefde Twitter de Europese Supercup van Lukaku: lof van legende en hoongelach

LEES OOK: Nee, het was niet de avond van Marouane Fellaini...
De kritiek op de misser van Lukaku kwam snel, terwijl ook zijn vreemde inworp en de lach van Toni Kroos viraal gingen:
Lukaku "My goal? That wasn't a shot that was just my first touch." pic.twitter.com/180qUbUgiT— Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) 8 augustus 2017
Gonna be up all night thinking about Lukaku/Rashford chances... ?? #MUFC #MatchdayMac #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/XtKG8ytKB2— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) 8 augustus 2017
"We lost but at least Lukaku scored" FC.— Chenkovic (@_Asgardian) 8 augustus 2017
Lukaku costs €90 million and can't take a throw in.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) 8 augustus 2017
Tony Hibbert didn't cost a penny and took ten thousand correct throw-ins in his career
Lukaku, €85M, can't even throw in ???????????? pic.twitter.com/K2kPtwY3SN— Leah (@LeahVdc) 8 augustus 2017
I see United fans are happy Lukaku scored. Those are the kind of goals he scores. Meaningless ones. Lol.— K! (@kerisma9) 8 augustus 2017
RT if you have a better Footballing IQ than Lukaku pic.twitter.com/3SR4N1q1ZY— Zuhayr ?? (@OzilFIick) 9 augustus 2017
The World: Donald Trump is on the verge of Nuclear War with North Korea!— Footy Memes (@FootyMemes) 8 augustus 2017
Man United Fans: But Lukaku scored.
Lukaku is going be a goldmine comedy material this year.— DeRossi's Tattoo (@RomaThings) 8 augustus 2017
LMAAAOOOOOOO hope you kept the receipt for Lukaku @ManUtd ??????????????????— OMAR ?? (@Omar__cr7_) 8 augustus 2017
For the money Pogba and Lukaku cost they HAVE to score there— Lynsey Hipgrave (@lynseyhipgrave1) 8 augustus 2017
Lukaku is one of those players who just looks clumsy without even having to touch the ball.— FCB News (@FCBNewsRoom) 8 augustus 2017
Gelukkig kwam onder andere legende Gary Lineker met lof voor onze landgenoot na zijn doelpunt:
He might miss a few, but Lukaku will score a lot for @ManUtd— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 8 augustus 2017
Crazy how Lukaku got so much slander for playing poorly and bagging a tap in, but CR7 gets best in the world shouts for similar performances— Juan (@fraudiesta1) 8 augustus 2017
Lukaku scored on his competitive debut.— kenna (@kennagq) 8 augustus 2017
Not every no 9 can say the same
The season will be like this. One mistake by Lukaku, Morata and Lacazette, and Twitter will explode.— Arsenal Related ??? (@ArsenalsRelated) 8 augustus 2017
Romelu Lukaku has now scored 9 goals in his last 6 appearances in European competition.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) 8 augustus 2017
His first goal for Man Utd. ?? pic.twitter.com/ozPlCpoiY5
Lukaku is echt sterk man. Is hij wel een mens? #RealManUtd— SILOINIV (@SILxVINIO) 8 augustus 2017
Fans slating Lukaku ?? just look at your own striker before slating anyone else's— Ben (@Ben__SCFC) 9 augustus 2017
Strikers goals after official debut :— ???? ???? (@Hafeez8615) 9 augustus 2017
Lukaku - 1
Morata - 0
Lacazette - 0
It seems the anthem Lukaku doesn't score against big teams composers are dead. Where you all at ????— Addicted to Martial (@REINDORF_77) 9 augustus 2017