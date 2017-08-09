Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Zo beleefde Twitter de Europese Supercup van Lukaku: lof van legende en hoongelach

Foto: PN

Het mocht niet zijn voor Romelu Lukaku en Manchester United. Real Madrid was in Skopje een klasse te sterk en veroverde dankzij een 2-1 overwinning de Europese Super Cup. De Rode Duivel scoorde wel het enige Engelse doelpunt van de avond, nadat hij een dot van een kans de nek had omgewrongen. Twitter was dan ook serieus verdeeld over Lukaku...

De kritiek op de misser van Lukaku kwam snel, terwijl ook zijn vreemde inworp en de lach van Toni Kroos viraal gingen:

Gelukkig kwam onder andere legende Gary Lineker met lof voor onze landgenoot na zijn doelpunt:

Corrigeer

