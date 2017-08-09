Zo beleefde Twitter de Europese Supercup van Lukaku: lof van legende en hoongelach

Het mocht niet zijn voor Romelu Lukaku en Manchester United. Real Madrid was in Skopje een klasse te sterk en veroverde dankzij een 2-1 overwinning de Europese Super Cup. De Rode Duivel scoorde wel het enige Engelse doelpunt van de avond, nadat hij een dot van een kans de nek had omgewrongen. Twitter was dan ook serieus verdeeld over Lukaku...

De kritiek op de misser van Lukaku kwam snel, terwijl ook zijn vreemde inworp en de lach van Toni Kroos viraal gingen:

Lukaku "My goal? That wasn't a shot that was just my first touch." pic.twitter.com/180qUbUgiT — Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) 8 augustus 2017

"We lost but at least Lukaku scored" FC. — Chenkovic (@_Asgardian) 8 augustus 2017

Lukaku costs €90 million and can't take a throw in.



Tony Hibbert didn't cost a penny and took ten thousand correct throw-ins in his career — Paddy Power (@paddypower) 8 augustus 2017

Lukaku, €85M, can't even throw in ????‍??????‍?? pic.twitter.com/K2kPtwY3SN — Leah (@LeahVdc) 8 augustus 2017

I see United fans are happy Lukaku scored. Those are the kind of goals he scores. Meaningless ones. Lol. — K! (@kerisma9) 8 augustus 2017

RT if you have a better Footballing IQ than Lukaku pic.twitter.com/3SR4N1q1ZY — Zuhayr ?? (@OzilFIick) 9 augustus 2017

The World: Donald Trump is on the verge of Nuclear War with North Korea!



Man United Fans: But Lukaku scored. — Footy Memes (@FootyMemes) 8 augustus 2017

Lukaku is going be a goldmine comedy material this year. — DeRossi's Tattoo (@RomaThings) 8 augustus 2017

LMAAAOOOOOOO hope you kept the receipt for Lukaku @ManUtd ?????????????????? — OMAR ?? (@Omar__cr7_) 8 augustus 2017

For the money Pogba and Lukaku cost they HAVE to score there — Lynsey Hipgrave (@lynseyhipgrave1) 8 augustus 2017

Lukaku is one of those players who just looks clumsy without even having to touch the ball. — FCB News (@FCBNewsRoom) 8 augustus 2017

Gelukkig kwam onder andere legende Gary Lineker met lof voor onze landgenoot na zijn doelpunt:

He might miss a few, but Lukaku will score a lot for @ManUtd — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 8 augustus 2017

Crazy how Lukaku got so much slander for playing poorly and bagging a tap in, but CR7 gets best in the world shouts for similar performances — Juan (@fraudiesta1) 8 augustus 2017

Lukaku scored on his competitive debut.



Not every no 9 can say the same — kenna (@kennagq) 8 augustus 2017

The season will be like this. One mistake by Lukaku, Morata and Lacazette, and Twitter will explode. — Arsenal Related ??? (@ArsenalsRelated) 8 augustus 2017

Romelu Lukaku has now scored 9 goals in his last 6 appearances in European competition.



His first goal for Man Utd. ?? pic.twitter.com/ozPlCpoiY5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 8 augustus 2017

Lukaku is echt sterk man. Is hij wel een mens? #RealManUtd — SILOINIV (@SILxVINIO) 8 augustus 2017

Fans slating Lukaku ?? just look at your own striker before slating anyone else's — Ben (@Ben__SCFC) 9 augustus 2017

Strikers goals after official debut :



Lukaku - 1

Morata - 0

Lacazette - 0 — ???? ???? (@Hafeez8615) 9 augustus 2017