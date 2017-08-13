Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Batshuayi krijgt het hard te verduren op Twitter maar is doodeerlijk: "Vreselijke prestatie"

Foto: Belga

Het was niet de start waarop Chelsea gehoopt had. De regerende kampioen ging op de eerste speeldag van de Premier League thuis met 2-3 onderuit tegen het Burnley van Steven Defour. Michy Batshuayi mocht in de basis starten van Antonio Conte maar werd na een uur en een zwakke match vervangen door Alvaro Morata. Die zorgde vervolgens voor een goal en een assist. 'Batsman' kreeg het dan ook zwaar te verduren op Twitter, maar hij was eerlijk genoeg om in eigen boezem te kijken.

Batshuayi gaf toe dat zijn prestatie zaterdag "vreselijk" was en dat er "veel dingen zijn om aan te werken". De Rode Duivel hield er echter de moed in: "Ik zal me niet verstoppen. Het was de eerste speeldag en de weg naar de titel is nog lang". Batshuayi bedankte ook iedereen voor de onvoorwaardelijke steun.

Er waren echter ook heel wat mensen die ontzettend kritisch waren voor Batshuayi:

Premier League Regulier

Volgende speeldag

Speeldag 1 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Huddersfield Town 1 1 0 0 3/0 3
2 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2/0 3
3 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 4/3 3
4 Burnley 1 1 0 0 3/2 3
5 Everton 1 1 0 0 1/0 3
5 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 1/0 3
7 Liverpool 1 0 0 1 3/3 1
7 Watford 1 0 0 1 3/3 1
9 Southampton 1 0 0 1 0/0 1
9 Swansea City 1 0 0 1 0/0 1
11 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0/0 0
11 Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0/0 0
11 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0/0 0
11 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0/0 0
15 Leicester City 1 0 1 0 3/4 0
16 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 2/3 0
17 Bournemouth 1 0 1 0 0/1 0
17 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 0/1 0
19 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 0 1 0 0/2 0
20 Crystal Palace 1 0 1 0 0/3 0