Batshuayi krijgt het hard te verduren op Twitter maar is doodeerlijk: "Vreselijke prestatie"

Batshuayi gaf toe dat zijn prestatie zaterdag "vreselijk" was en dat er "veel dingen zijn om aan te werken". De Rode Duivel hield er echter de moed in: "Ik zal me niet verstoppen. Het was de eerste speeldag en de weg naar de titel is nog lang". Batshuayi bedankte ook iedereen voor de onvoorwaardelijke steun.
Terrible performance today & a lot of things to work on, i wont hide... but its just day one & the journey to the title is long ??— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 12 augustus 2017
Thx to those who support despite everything, we will fight and make it up soon #BlueSpirit #KTBFFH— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 12 augustus 2017
Er waren echter ook heel wat mensen die ontzettend kritisch waren voor Batshuayi:
