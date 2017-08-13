Batshuayi krijgt het hard te verduren op Twitter maar is doodeerlijk: "Vreselijke prestatie"

Het was niet de start waarop Chelsea gehoopt had. De regerende kampioen ging op de eerste speeldag van de Premier League thuis met 2-3 onderuit tegen het Burnley van Steven Defour. Michy Batshuayi mocht in de basis starten van Antonio Conte maar werd na een uur en een zwakke match vervangen door Alvaro Morata. Die zorgde vervolgens voor een goal en een assist. 'Batsman' kreeg het dan ook zwaar te verduren op Twitter, maar hij was eerlijk genoeg om in eigen boezem te kijken.

Batshuayi gaf toe dat zijn prestatie zaterdag "vreselijk" was en dat er "veel dingen zijn om aan te werken". De Rode Duivel hield er echter de moed in: "Ik zal me niet verstoppen. Het was de eerste speeldag en de weg naar de titel is nog lang". Batshuayi bedankte ook iedereen voor de onvoorwaardelijke steun.

Terrible performance today & a lot of things to work on, i wont hide... but its just day one & the journey to the title is long ?? — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 12 augustus 2017

Thx to those who support despite everything, we will fight and make it up soon #BlueSpirit #KTBFFH — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 12 augustus 2017

Er waren echter ook heel wat mensen die ontzettend kritisch waren voor Batshuayi:

Batshuayi has been subbed off, now he can login to Twitter and focus on something he's actually good at — OK3 (@la_OK3) 12 augustus 2017

Batshuayi just wants to tweet. All these playing football is stress to my man — Daddy (@Yemzine) 12 augustus 2017

Not a good way to treat Fabregas and Batshuayi https://t.co/6rICIHHlEA — Dark Gable (@Fattcheeked) 12 augustus 2017

Batshuayi right now pic.twitter.com/MLFrvu2jCV — Luk (@MrLukmvn) 12 augustus 2017

Harsh on Rudiger and Batshuayi https://t.co/gdB68CidAd — Jamie (@VerrattiLDN) 12 augustus 2017

Chelsea fans waiting for batshuayi to tweet pic.twitter.com/HjBdl1Gu3i — Tayo (@Tayo_A) 12 augustus 2017

batshuayi was woeful, Morata surely starts next week for you! — Ben Turner (@benturner2226) 13 augustus 2017

Batshuayi is the worst player in the Prem. — Adam ♦? (@JournaIiste) 13 augustus 2017

It suits him against these smaller teams. I blame Batshuayi. See how Fabregas was mad when Michy wasn't making those runs for a pass. — wvn. (@ENKAY10_) 13 augustus 2017

Not sure if Morata was class yesterday or if Batshuayi was even more dogshit than usual. — Sultan (@WMFormation) 13 augustus 2017

Certainly now Morata will start games for Chelsea, Batshuayi hasn't given us any positives for 2 games now. — Dirty Diego (@Monsiuer_T) 13 augustus 2017

Mickey Mouse Batshuayi — Tanmay™ (@foreversaint_) 13 augustus 2017

Batshuayi, starting ahead of Morata, was invisible except when his control was so poor it prompted groans from the crowd. — MR DENNIS (@slybaba3) 13 augustus 2017

Its sad that Batshuayi was active on the TL last week sharing memes and banter & now he's been reduced to asking us for forgiveness... — Curate | Brian (@CurateFA) 13 augustus 2017