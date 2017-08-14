Twitter smult van het topweekend van de broertjes Lukaku, ex-Rode Duivel: "Ik ben fan"

Het was een topweekend voor de gebroeders Lukaku. Romelu scoorde twee doelpunten in zijn eerste wedstrijd op Old Trafford en bezorgde Manchester United zo een 4-0 overwinning tegen West Ham. Ondertussen gaf Jordan de beslissende assist voor Lazio in de Supercoppa tegen Juventus, goed voor 3-2 winst en de eerste prijs van het seizoen. Op sociale media was men dan ook vol lof over de broertjes.

Romelu feliciteerde zijn broertje met zijn assist:

@J_Lukaku94 my man what an assist i'm so proud of you ?????? — R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) 13 augustus 2017

En Twitter genoot:

What a day for the Lukaku brothers though. Romelu Lukaku with a brace and Jordan Lukaku assists the 95th minute Supercup winner for Lazio — hash (@hashim0307) 13 augustus 2017

Great run and cross by the way from Jordan Lukaku to set up the goal. Not the only Lukaku to make a difference today. — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) 13 augustus 2017

Good day for the Lukaku Bros. @RomeluLukaku9 bags two for the worlds biggest club whilst little bro' @J_Lukaku94 wins the Italian Super Cup?? — The Red Devil (@Diavolo_Rosso1) 13 augustus 2017

Manchester United should sign @J_Lukaku94 , just watched him vs juve and he played very good looks way better than blind at LB — UtdInterest (@UtdInterest) 13 augustus 2017

Wat een assist van onze @J_Lukaku94 !!!!! Wat missen we hem in Oostende.... #JuveLazio — Franco suriano (@suriano_franco) 13 augustus 2017

Meanwhile in Italy, @RomeluLukaku9 lil bro Jordan Lukaku came from bench to assist Lazio winning goal on 93min to won Coppa Italia. ?????? — AZ11 (@AzrulZamey11) 14 augustus 2017