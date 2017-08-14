Italiaans voetbal Nieuws Serie A Coppa Italia

Twitter smult van het topweekend van de broertjes Lukaku, ex-Rode Duivel: "Ik ben fan"

Twitter smult van het topweekend van de broertjes Lukaku, ex-Rode Duivel: "Ik ben fan"

Het was een topweekend voor de gebroeders Lukaku. Romelu scoorde twee doelpunten in zijn eerste wedstrijd op Old Trafford en bezorgde Manchester United zo een 4-0 overwinning tegen West Ham. Ondertussen gaf Jordan de beslissende assist voor Lazio in de Supercoppa tegen Juventus, goed voor 3-2 winst en de eerste prijs van het seizoen. Op sociale media was men dan ook vol lof over de broertjes.

Romelu feliciteerde zijn broertje met zijn assist:

En Twitter genoot:

