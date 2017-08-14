Twitter smult van het topweekend van de broertjes Lukaku, ex-Rode Duivel: "Ik ben fan"

LEES OOK: Engelse pers strooit met lof naar Lukaku: “Snelheid van een roofdier” (maar Henry en Neville blijven kritisch)
Romelu feliciteerde zijn broertje met zijn assist:
@J_Lukaku94 my man what an assist i'm so proud of you ??????— R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) 13 augustus 2017
En Twitter genoot:
What a day for the Lukaku brothers though. Romelu Lukaku with a brace and Jordan Lukaku assists the 95th minute Supercup winner for Lazio— hash (@hashim0307) 13 augustus 2017
Great run and cross by the way from Jordan Lukaku to set up the goal. Not the only Lukaku to make a difference today.— Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) 13 augustus 2017
The #Lukaku brothers had an amazing day! @RomeluLukaku9 with a brace for @ManUtd, and @J_Lukaku94 with an assist for @OfficialSSLazio.— Hayek's Ghost (@FritzHayek) 13 augustus 2017
Thank you @J_Lukaku94 you are Orient Express...#SupercoppaTIM #JuveLazio— Fumo di Londra (@samangdeb) 13 augustus 2017
Good day for the Lukaku Bros. @RomeluLukaku9 bags two for the worlds biggest club whilst little bro' @J_Lukaku94 wins the Italian Super Cup??— The Red Devil (@Diavolo_Rosso1) 13 augustus 2017
Manchester United should sign @J_Lukaku94 , just watched him vs juve and he played very good looks way better than blind at LB— UtdInterest (@UtdInterest) 13 augustus 2017
Wat een assist van onze @J_Lukaku94 !!!!! Wat missen we hem in Oostende.... #JuveLazio— Franco suriano (@suriano_franco) 13 augustus 2017
What a weekend for Lukaku brothers. 2 goals @RomeluLukaku9 for @ManUtd and what an assist for @J_Lukaku94 #supercup @OfficialSSLazio— Eric Dupain (@EricDupain) 13 augustus 2017
What a day— Manchester is Red (@rhydoremmy23) 14 augustus 2017
for Lukaku brothers though
Lukaku got brace n Jordan
Lukaku assists 95th minute
Supercup winner for Lazio#lockerroom981
Meanwhile in Italy, @RomeluLukaku9 lil bro Jordan Lukaku came from bench to assist Lazio winning goal on 93min to won Coppa Italia. ??????— AZ11 (@AzrulZamey11) 14 augustus 2017
Fan des frères Lukaku !!!@J_Lukaku94 @RomeluLukaku9— Johan Walem (@JohanWalem) 14 augustus 2017