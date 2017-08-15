Blogster maakt statement: "Aan alle vrouwen met een buikje, draag die crop top"

"Crop tops zijn niet alleen gemaakt voor heel slanke vrouwen", post blogster Noonie, gekend voor haar 'body positivity' op Instagram. Ze reageert daarmee op enkele pijnlijke commentaren op sociale media onder een foto waarop ze een crop top draagt.

Crop tops zijn in dus dat betekent dat je deze zomer heel wat ontblote buiken op sociale media en in modebladen ziet. Ook blogster Noonie zette een foto van zichzelf online met blote buik. Haar foto kreeg een repost met het kwetsende bijschrift: 'Laat de bralette en crop top maar over aan ons, slanke mensen'. Naast het bijschrift stond een emoticon van een walvis.

Blogster Noonie liet het niet aan haar hart komen en postte meteen een reactie op de foto. "Neen, ik heb geen strakke buik om me perfect in een crop top of bralette te wurmen, ik heb wel een muffin top. Ik snap echt niet waarom mensen nog altijd aan body shaming doen hierover. Je hoeft helemaal niet slank te zijn om toch te rocken in een crop top of bralette. Aan alle vrouwen met een buikje, draag die crop top. Geef elkaar toch positieve commentaar in plaats van alles af te breken."

Noonie wil vooral reageren op de repost omdat haar oorspronkelijke foto net om body positivity draaide en de lange weg die ze heeft afgelegd om haar eigen lichaam graag te zien. "Ik hou van mijn muffin top. Sommige mensen vinden het misschien afstotelijk maar mijn buikje maakt mijn lichaam net af."