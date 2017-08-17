Vincent Kompany en andere voetballers reageren op gruwel in Barcelona: “Stuur die losers naar een andere planeet”

Vincent Kompany en andere voetballers reageren op gruwel in Barcelona: “Stuur die losers naar een andere planeet”

Foto: Photo News

Donderdagavond reed een busje in op tientallen toeristen op de wereldberoemde Ramblas in Barcelona. Daarbij vielen minstens dertien doden, waaronder één Belg. Ook vanuit de sportwereld, wordt de terreurdaad stevig veroordeeld. “We moeten alle fanatici, nazis en bloeddorstige leiders naar een andere planeet of land sturen. Het zijn allemaal losers”, was Vincent Kompany duidelijk op Twitter.

Corrigeer

Meest Gelezen Sport

ENKEL VOOR ABONNEES

voetbal + klik voor alle matchen

Uitslagen & standen

Bundesliga Regulier

Vorige speeldag

Speeldag 34

GS W V G DS P
1 Bayern München 34 25 2 7 89/22 82
2 RB Leipzig 34 20 7 7 66/39 67
3 Borussia Dortmund 34 18 6 10 72/40 64
4 Hoffenheim 34 16 4 14 64/37 62
5 1. FC Köln 34 12 9 13 51/42 49
6 Hertha BSC 34 15 15 4 43/47 49
7 SC Freiburg 34 14 14 6 42/60 48
8 Werder Bremen 34 13 15 6 61/64 45
9 Borussia Mönchengladbach 34 12 13 9 45/49 45
10 FC Schalke 04 34 11 13 10 45/40 43
11 Eintracht Frankfurt 34 11 14 9 36/43 42
12 Bayer Leverkusen 34 11 15 8 53/55 41
13 FC Augsburg 34 9 14 11 35/51 38
14 Hamburger SV 34 10 16 8 33/61 38
15 1. FSV Mainz 05 34 10 17 7 44/55 37
16 VfL Wolfsburg 34 10 17 7 34/52 37
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 34 8 18 8 36/57 32
18 SV Darmstadt 98 34 7 23 4 28/63 25