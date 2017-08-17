Vincent Kompany en andere voetballers reageren op gruwel in Barcelona: “Stuur die losers naar een andere planeet”

Donderdagavond reed een busje in op tientallen toeristen op de wereldberoemde Ramblas in Barcelona. Daarbij vielen minstens dertien doden, waaronder één Belg. Ook vanuit de sportwereld, wordt de terreurdaad stevig veroordeeld. “We moeten alle fanatici, nazis en bloeddorstige leiders naar een andere planeet of land sturen. Het zijn allemaal losers”, was Vincent Kompany duidelijk op Twitter.

I am truly saddened by the recent events in Barcelona. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. 1/2 — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) August 17, 2017

We need to create a country or find a planet where fanatics, nazis and bloodthirsty leaders can go sort out their differences. All losers.. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) August 17, 2017

Que Deus conforte todas as famílias#PrayForBarcelona te quiero BARCELONA pic.twitter.com/EFv1mvT0pD — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 17, 2017

Thoughts, prayers, love and strength go to families and friends of victims #Barcelona #StopTerrorism — Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) August 17, 2017

Barcelona — Adnan Januzaj (@adnanjanuzaj) August 17, 2017

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

Que tristeza. Toda mi solidaridad con las víctimas y sus familias. Mucha fuerza Barcelona — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 17, 2017