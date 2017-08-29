Deze vrouw krijgt 10.000 dollar per maand om in luxehotels te logeren

Van een droomjob gesproken: de Australische videoblogster Sorelle Amore won een tijdje geleden de ‘Best Job on the Planet’-wedstrijd van Third Home, een bedrijf gespecialiseerd in luxevakanties en -vastgoed. De hoofdprijs? Drie maanden lang op verschillende prachtlocaties in de chicste villa’s verblijven.

Maar liefst 17.000 mensen van over de hele wereld waren oprecht geïnteresseerd in de vacature, maar het is de Australische Sorelle die intussen in IJsland woont die - tijdelijk - werd aangenomen. Ze krijgt maandelijks, gedurende een periode van drie maanden, 10.000 dollar om in twaalf luxueuze huizen te logeren en de verblijven te promoten via sociale media. En er mag haar zelfs iemand vergezellen.



They told me it would be paradise. And paradise it is. #ThirdHome #StayWorldly #BestJobOnThePlanet #TravelMore Een bericht gedeeld door SORELLE AMORE (@sorelleamore) op 21 Aug 2017 om 11:34 PDT



Momenteel is de vrouw druk - euh - aan het werk en doet ze haar volgers watertanden. Van zonovergoten stranden in Punta Cana tot romantisch schommelen onder de patio van een huis in Tennessee: ze geniet met volle teugen. “Mijn dagen zien er ontzettend fantastisch uit. Ik probeer het beste eten uit, rijd rond in een golfkarretje, zwem in mijn zwembad in de tuin, krijg een kleurtje en ontmoet leuke nieuwe mensen. Begrijp me niet verkeerd: ik slaap niet veel maar dit is zonder twijfel de beste job ooit”, schrijft ze bij een van haar paradijselijke kiekjes.



Haar werkgever legt op de officiële site uit waarom zij de geknipte persoon was voor de job. “Ze heeft sinds haar vijfde al veertig landen bezocht en was meteen verliefd op de pracht van Moeder Natuur overal ter wereld. Ze heeft ervaring als gids voor verschillende bedrijven, redster op de drukste stranden in Australië en de officiële promogirl van IJsland en Groenland”, staat er. De komende weken reist Amore nog naar Schotland, Londen, Montana, Costa Rica en andere bestemmingen.

