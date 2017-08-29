Deze vrouw krijgt 10.000 dollar per maand om in luxehotels te logeren

Maar liefst 17.000 mensen van over de hele wereld waren oprecht geïnteresseerd in de vacature, maar het is de Australische Sorelle die intussen in IJsland woont die - tijdelijk - werd aangenomen. Ze krijgt maandelijks, gedurende een periode van drie maanden, 10.000 dollar om in twaalf luxueuze huizen te logeren en de verblijven te promoten via sociale media. En er mag haar zelfs iemand vergezellen.
Momenteel is de vrouw druk - euh - aan het werk en doet ze haar volgers watertanden. Van zonovergoten stranden in Punta Cana tot romantisch schommelen onder de patio van een huis in Tennessee: ze geniet met volle teugen. “Mijn dagen zien er ontzettend fantastisch uit. Ik probeer het beste eten uit, rijd rond in een golfkarretje, zwem in mijn zwembad in de tuin, krijg een kleurtje en ontmoet leuke nieuwe mensen. Begrijp me niet verkeerd: ik slaap niet veel maar dit is zonder twijfel de beste job ooit”, schrijft ze bij een van haar paradijselijke kiekjes.
Today was an interesting day. I think it was the first time it properly sunk in that I actually am living the best life. My days are disgustingly awesome. I spend my days trying the best foods, driving around a golf cart, swimming in my backyard pool, exploring Dominican Republic's best nature spots, getting a tan, diving, meeting new amazing people, getting fit. Don't get me wrong, the workload is still there and at times I don't get much sleep, but this is the Best Job after all. And it all grew from a tiny speck of belief and hope that my life is going to be incredible, rather than that mini disaster I was surviving through at the beginning of the year dealing with yup...depression. Just shows life can change in an instant. Never give up hope. Keep marching on! @3rdhome #BestJobOnThePlanet #StayWordly #ExploreMore
Haar werkgever legt op de officiële site uit waarom zij de geknipte persoon was voor de job. “Ze heeft sinds haar vijfde al veertig landen bezocht en was meteen verliefd op de pracht van Moeder Natuur overal ter wereld. Ze heeft ervaring als gids voor verschillende bedrijven, redster op de drukste stranden in Australië en de officiële promogirl van IJsland en Groenland”, staat er. De komende weken reist Amore nog naar Schotland, Londen, Montana, Costa Rica en andere bestemmingen.
I tried stand up paddle boarding in The Bahamas for the first time...and I did it topless. Since I haven't seen a soul around my villa, it seems only natural to experience freedom at the ultimate level. ?? I then followed up my paddle board session with a skinny dip. Because freedom. The ocean here feels like a warm bath. I never want to leave. #BestJobOnThePlanet #Bahamas #DreamComeTrue @3rdhome #StayWorldly
This was the only photo I took in Nashville, Tennesse. The quick 2.5 day trip was there just to meet the whole @3rdhome crew. And you know what - I'm pretty fond of them. They are very cool. I have told them many times to join me on my trip but they still aren't here ;) Besides that, fill the rest of your mind with lots of images of live country music, crazy party times, heat AND cowboy boots and BAM! Thats Nashville. I contemplated buying some boots but then I realized I will never wear them outside of Nashville. Happy Monday ya'll. Keep on keeping on! Ps. I want a swing on my front porch also! #TravelMore #ThirdHome #StayWorldly #BestJobOnThePlanet #EscapeTheGrind