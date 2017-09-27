Romelu Lukaku doet Twitter ontploffen: "Hij kan niet stoppen met scoren" en "steal van 85 miljoen"

Manchester United staat bij de rust 0-3 voor op het veld van CSKA Moskou. Wie anders dan Romelu Lukaku scoorde twee van de drie doelpunten van de Red Devils? De Rode Duivel zit nu aan tien doelpunten in negen wedstrijden voor zijn club en dus deed hij Twitter helemaal ontploffen.

Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United:



Games 9

Goals 10



Top scorer in the #UCL this season? ?????? pic.twitter.com/jlP4ri5ZBI — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 27 september 2017

Lukaku scores again. He's cocksure at present. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 27, 2017

Man Utd haters: Lukaku has a horrible 1st touch.



Man Utd fans: Lol, he scores with his 1st touch. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) 27 september 2017

Goal !!!!??He can't stop scoring it's Lukaku again with a excellent finish #mufc — Mickey T (@therealMickeyT) 27 september 2017

Lukaku so far this season pic.twitter.com/R6hXKia4Ob — Harsha (@VintageMUFC) 27 september 2017

This is for my Lukaku haters

pic.twitter.com/wL32tNR9Ba — José (@MourinhoMindset) 27 september 2017

Lukaku is not a flat track bully.

He's a bully full stop.

And at this rate Rooney's record looks vulnerable — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) 27 september 2017

Lukaku:

Real ???

West Ham ??????

Swansea ???

Leicester ??

Stoke ???

Basel ???

Everton ???

Southampton ???

CSKA Moscow ??????#mufc pic.twitter.com/0nQQ5I3XXd — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) 27 september 2017

#MUFC Lukaku is exactly where he needs to be with his career. What a great signing — Raphael Joseph (@raphaeljosephza) 27 september 2017

Lukaku has a terrible first touch. It keeps bouncing off him and into the net ?? — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) 27 september 2017

Even Lukaku knows he is the Man. pic.twitter.com/KIJ1rUSSPa — @ManUtd_HQ (@ManUtd_HQ) 27 september 2017

27 minutes gone and Romelu Lukaku has scored twice, while Anthony Martial has registered two assists and scored one. Easy as you like. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) 27 september 2017

Romelu Lukaku is the first Man Utd player to score in each of his first two Champions League games for the club.



What a start. ???? pic.twitter.com/9HaDxjpgbV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 27 september 2017

Dominating what should have been a difficult match! YES, Let’s go???? #MUFC #lukaku — Ronny Johnsen (@JRonnyJohnsen) 27 september 2017

Lukaku is just a demon in front of goal #manchesterunited — miguel ossai (@chiwoge) 27 september 2017

Lukaku scoring goals for fun. — James (@Save_Us_Kloppo) 27 september 2017