Romelu Lukaku doet Twitter ontploffen: "Hij kan niet stoppen met scoren" en "steal van 85 miljoen"

Manchester United staat bij de rust 0-3 voor op het veld van CSKA Moskou. Wie anders dan Romelu Lukaku scoorde twee van de drie doelpunten van de Red Devils? De Rode Duivel zit nu aan tien doelpunten in negen wedstrijden voor zijn club en dus deed hij Twitter helemaal ontploffen.

