Populaire fitnessblogger openhartig: "Aan de buitenkant zag je niet hoe slecht ik me vanbinnen voelde"

Het is niet omdat je er niet bleek en mager uitziet, dat je je daarom goed voelt. Met een openhartige post op Instagram wil een populaire fitnessblogger aantonen dat eetstoornissen en andere vormen van psychische aandoeningen iedereen kunnen overkomen, en dat dit daarom niet altijd aan de buitenkant te zien is.

De Amerikaanse fitnessblogger Carissa Seligman post twee foto's op Instagram. Een foto van meer dan tien jaar geleden waar ze te kampen had met een eetstoornis, en een recente foto. Opmerkelijk: op de foto van nu lijkt ze slanker dan toen ze ziek was.

Niet iedereen heeft hetzelfde verhaal, en daarom wil de fitnessblogger de foto's delen op sociale media. "Het meisje met de eetstoornis is niet altijd bleek en uitgemergeld", schrijft ze onder haar post.

"Wat je aan de buitenkant ziet, vertelt niet altijd het hele verhaal. De foto links is genomen een jaar nadat ik weer begon te eten, maar ik was nog altijd ziek en zat nog altijd middenin mijn eetstoornis. Ik kwam toen net uit een vreselijke periode waarin ik overleefde op cafeïne en crackers. Daarna begon ik weer te eten en kon ik niet meer stoppen. Ik voelde me walgelijk. Verschrikkelijk."

"We zijn nu elf jaar later en ik begin eindelijk een normale relatie met voedsel te ontwikkelen. Ik ga nu ook voluit voor mijn carrière en heb eindelijk het gevoel dat ik goed ben in iets. Ik voel me beter en sterker, eindelijk."

"Als de binnenkant niet goed zit, kan je nooit je buitenkant graag zien", voegt ze er nog aan toe. De post krijgt heel wat likes en bemoedigende reacties op Instagram.

