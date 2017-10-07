Deze luxueuze villa is gebouwd met scheepscontainers

De Britse architect James Whitaker van Whitaker Studio is momenteel bezig met een prestigieus bouwproject dat in het Amerikaanse Joshua Tree National Park zal worden gerealiseerd. Hij ontwierp voor een filmproducer die anoniem wenst te blijven een luxueuze containerwoning die vanuit elke kamer een verbluffend zicht biedt op de omringende natuur.
De woning wordt opgebouwd uit witte scheepscontainers die niet zomaar op elkaar gestapeld worden, maar op een eigenzinnige manier versneden en samengelast zullen worden zodat de huidige vorm afwijkt van eerder geziene constructies. De bouw van het project in de woestijn zal van start gaan in 2018.
The kitchen in the Joshua Tree Residence is just sketched in for now but I really like the idea of sitting here for breakfast. This container is orientated to give glancing views across the hill side that is east facing so will be awash with light in the morning
This is the main living space in the Joshua Tree Residence, with the kitchen on the right hand side of the image. During the next phase of design work I'd really like to explore the options for having the windows to the living room openable, so those 3 bays become balconies. I think that would be a pretty nice spot for a cold drink and a book in the evening.
Carrying on with our chain of posts about the Joshua Tree Residence - lying hidden just out of view from the house is a car garage roofed with solar panels.