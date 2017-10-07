Deze luxueuze villa is gebouwd met scheepscontainers

Scheepscontainers maakten hun opwachting in de architectuur als een goedkoop, trendy alternatief op de bestaande bouwformules, maar een Britse architect ontwierp er nu ook een luxueuze villa mee die binnenkort in het Joshua Tree National Park in Californië wordt neergepoot.

De Britse architect James Whitaker van Whitaker Studio is momenteel bezig met een prestigieus bouwproject dat in het Amerikaanse Joshua Tree National Park zal worden gerealiseerd. Hij ontwierp voor een filmproducer die anoniem wenst te blijven een luxueuze containerwoning die vanuit elke kamer een verbluffend zicht biedt op de omringende natuur.

De woning wordt opgebouwd uit witte scheepscontainers die niet zomaar op elkaar gestapeld worden, maar op een eigenzinnige manier versneden en samengelast zullen worden zodat de huidige vorm afwijkt van eerder geziene constructies. De bouw van het project in de woestijn zal van start gaan in 2018.