Terwijl Messi danst met zijn Argentijnse ploegmaats, smult Twitter van zijn fenomenale wedstrijd: "Beste ooit"

Seeing a happy Messi gives meaning to life. pic.twitter.com/e7CYKf7uo5— Barça (@semprebarcaa) 11 oktober 2017
Prima pagina #MundoDeportivo pic.twitter.com/5f45LoEM5Q— Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) 11 oktober 2017
All'altezza di Dio#Messi #Argentina (via @DiarioOle) pic.twitter.com/KZK9enxYQM— Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) 11 oktober 2017
Messi carrying Argentina like... pic.twitter.com/qF7Cnikis7— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) 11 oktober 2017
When the lights are brightest, pressure is highest, crowds are loudest, Lionel Messi will thrive. pic.twitter.com/AA6CoTdbyk— Messi (@Magical_Leo) 11 oktober 2017
Messi doesn't owe a World Cup to Argentina, football owes a World Cup to Messi. He's the best in history - Sampaoli— Bill Michael (@five_nine_dev) 11 oktober 2017
Make us believe_____Make us breathe— Fawad Khan (@Fadi0009) 11 oktober 2017
GOAT #Messi pic.twitter.com/I8ubbprpwL
Lionel Messi is the GOAT, absolutely unbelievable. The greatest player to ever grace a football pitch. pic.twitter.com/yQCSghH9TI— Mod (@HazardChaos) 11 oktober 2017
Should have known this was gonna happen, tbh. It was 10.10, Messi day.— Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) 11 oktober 2017
An artwork from me for this magician has been a long time coming, today is more fitting than ever. All Hail #Messi @TeamMessi pic.twitter.com/eJ3ltavL30— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) 11 oktober 2017
Thank you Leo #Messi ?? Words aren't enough to describe your greatness! @Argentina #Sampaoli needs to step up & improve the team & win WC18 ??— Leo Messi Fan (@EllaAyra) 11 oktober 2017
Surely the Ballon d'or voting is going to open again? I mean they don't have double standards, right? #Messi— Amy (@LeoAndHisBeard) 11 oktober 2017
This is what Messi can do!!— Manish Shaarma (@Manishshaarma) 11 oktober 2017
From 0-1 to 3-1 in no time. What a performance. Congrats Messi!! Argentina booked ticket in flight to #Rusia2018
#Messi makes haters his #Fans by his best ever skills goals and everyday performances @Twitter @Argentina @FCBarcelona @TeamMessi @Squawka pic.twitter.com/X5pnqVgviT— Lionel Messi (@MHK01010) 11 oktober 2017
Messi vs Ecuador match highlights pic.twitter.com/epaKf3TjYi— R¹° (@FutboIMessi_) 11 oktober 2017
Lionel Messi: ? Whole Nation On His Shoulders ? 1-0 Down After 40 Secs ? Score A Hattrick ? Argentina Qualify WC GOAT ?? #Messi pic.twitter.com/dPBE7Wfwyx— Hasrat Khokhar™ (@hasratkh0khar) 11 oktober 2017
Leo #Messi career:— Karan Shukla (@1998Karan02) 11 oktober 2017
?? 716 Games
?? 582 Goals
?? 282 Assists
?? 30 Trophies
?? 44 Hattricks
?? 5 Ballons d'Or
?? 4 Golden Boots
?? #Messi
Messi is the best player in history don't even @ me— Ricky?? (@rickyyyy_08) 11 oktober 2017
Born too late to see a man land on moon. Born too early to see a man on Mars. Blessed to be born at the same time as Messi. #Elmejor #Messi— Rishav Sharma (@RishavSharma12) 11 oktober 2017
One last thing: Messi is the greatest player who ever lived. Not even close. Goodnight everyone!— Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) 11 oktober 2017
Respect to Messi, absolutely owned a pressure packed match that couldn't have gotten off to a worst start— David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) 11 oktober 2017
Lifted by the bearded wizard. Sh*t don’t change. pic.twitter.com/44KOvOieFX— Matthew Santangelo (@Matt_Santangelo) 11 oktober 2017