Terwijl Messi danst met zijn Argentijnse ploegmaats, smult Twitter van zijn fenomenale wedstrijd: "Beste ooit"

"Lionel Messi is de beste speler ooit". Dat is zowat de samenvatting van alles wat er over de Argentijnse superster vannacht verscheen op Twitter. Messi leidde Argentinië namelijk naar het WK in Rusland met een hattrick tegen Ecuador. Uiteraard werd er na de 1-3 overwinning gevierd in de Argentijnse kleedkamer, zelfs bij Messi kon er een dansje af!

Seeing a happy Messi gives meaning to life. pic.twitter.com/e7CYKf7uo5 — Barça (@semprebarcaa) 11 oktober 2017

Messi carrying Argentina like... pic.twitter.com/qF7Cnikis7 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) 11 oktober 2017

When the lights are brightest, pressure is highest, crowds are loudest, Lionel Messi will thrive. pic.twitter.com/AA6CoTdbyk — Messi (@Magical_Leo) 11 oktober 2017

Messi doesn't owe a World Cup to Argentina, football owes a World Cup to Messi. He's the best in history - Sampaoli



???????????????? — Bill Michael (@five_nine_dev) 11 oktober 2017

Make us believe_____Make us breathe

GOAT #Messi pic.twitter.com/I8ubbprpwL — Fawad Khan (@Fadi0009) 11 oktober 2017

Lionel Messi is the GOAT, absolutely unbelievable. The greatest player to ever grace a football pitch. pic.twitter.com/yQCSghH9TI — Mod (@HazardChaos) 11 oktober 2017

Should have known this was gonna happen, tbh. It was 10.10, Messi day. — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) 11 oktober 2017

An artwork from me for this magician has been a long time coming, today is more fitting than ever. All Hail #Messi @TeamMessi pic.twitter.com/eJ3ltavL30 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) 11 oktober 2017

Thank you Leo #Messi ?? Words aren't enough to describe your greatness! @Argentina #Sampaoli needs to step up & improve the team & win WC18 ?? — Leo Messi Fan (@EllaAyra) 11 oktober 2017

Surely the Ballon d'or voting is going to open again? I mean they don't have double standards, right? #Messi — Amy (@LeoAndHisBeard) 11 oktober 2017

This is what Messi can do!!

From 0-1 to 3-1 in no time. What a performance. Congrats Messi!! Argentina booked ticket in flight to #Rusia2018 — Manish Shaarma (@Manishshaarma) 11 oktober 2017

Messi vs Ecuador match highlights pic.twitter.com/epaKf3TjYi — R¹° (@FutboIMessi_) 11 oktober 2017

Lionel Messi: ? Whole Nation On His Shoulders ? 1-0 Down After 40 Secs ? Score A Hattrick ? Argentina Qualify WC GOAT ?? #Messi pic.twitter.com/dPBE7Wfwyx — Hasrat Khokhar™ (@hasratkh0khar) 11 oktober 2017

Leo #Messi career:



?? 716 Games

?? 582 Goals

?? 282 Assists

?? 30 Trophies

?? 44 Hattricks

?? 5 Ballons d'Or

?? 4 Golden Boots



?? #Messi — Karan Shukla (@1998Karan02) 11 oktober 2017

Messi is the best player in history don't even @ me — Ricky?? (@rickyyyy_08) 11 oktober 2017

Born too late to see a man land on moon. Born too early to see a man on Mars. Blessed to be born at the same time as Messi. #Elmejor #Messi — Rishav Sharma (@RishavSharma12) 11 oktober 2017

One last thing: Messi is the greatest player who ever lived. Not even close. Goodnight everyone! — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) 11 oktober 2017

Respect to Messi, absolutely owned a pressure packed match that couldn't have gotten off to a worst start — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) 11 oktober 2017