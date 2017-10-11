Terwijl Messi danst met zijn Argentijnse ploegmaats, smult Twitter van zijn fenomenale wedstrijd: "Beste ooit"

"Lionel Messi is de beste speler ooit". Dat is zowat de samenvatting van alles wat er over de Argentijnse superster vannacht verscheen op Twitter. Messi leidde Argentinië namelijk naar het WK in Rusland met een hattrick tegen Ecuador. Uiteraard werd er na de 1-3 overwinning gevierd in de Argentijnse kleedkamer, zelfs bij Messi kon er een dansje af!
