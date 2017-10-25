Ronaldo kreeg de grote trofee maar deze dame was de grootste ster van de FIFA Awards

Maandagavond viel Cristiano Ronaldo opnieuw in de prijzen op het FIFA-gala in Londen. De Portugees werd namelijk voor het tweede jaar op rij verkozen tot Beste Speler. Leuk voor de sterspeler van Real Madrid, maar hij was niet de grootste ster van de avond. Die eer was weggelegd voor Layla Anna-Lee, de presentatrice van dienst.

Naast Ronaldo vielen ook onder andere Gianluigi Buffon (beste doelman), Zinedine Zidane (beste trainer) en Lieke Martens (beste speelster) in de prijzen begin deze week. De show van de FIFA Awards verliep behoorlijk vlot en das was mede te danken aan Anna-Lee, het Britse model met Braziliaanse roots.

Zij presenteerde eerder al de openingsceremonie van de Olympische Spelen in 2012 en was tijdens het WK voetbal twee jaar later de host van dienst bij de talkshow 'The Dugout'. Anna-Lee had dus al de nodige ervaring en ging voor de ceremonie begon een praatje slaan met Ronaldo. "Ik doe mijn best om voor elke liveshow snel de spelers te briefen over wat ik kan vragen. Dat is niet altijd mogelijk maar op de FIFA Awards kon ik Ronaldo strikken 60 seconden voor we live gingen. Hij was geweldig", schreef Anna-Lee op haar Instagram-account met bijna 56.000 volgers.

"Vraag me wat je wil, alles is goed". Dat was het antwoord van Ronaldo en zo geschiedde een vlekkeloze ceremonie. Met naast CR7 dus ook Layla Anna-Lee in een sterrenrol.