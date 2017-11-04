Wat een apotheose: Witsel klopt landskampioen en mag alsnog naar Aziatische Champions League

Axel Witsel is volgend seizoen te bewonderen in de Aziatische Champions League. Tianjin Quanjian plaatste zich op de laatste speeldag van de Chinese Super League alsnog voor het Kampioenenbal. Tianjin klopte landskampioen Guangzhou Evergrande, terwijl Hebei na een onwaarschijnlijk slot met 5-4 verloor bij Shandong Luneng.
Dadelijk meer.
At the end of the (match)day...the question remains: Did you fight enough? and YES we did!!! We are in the Asian Champions League qualifications on the last game of the season!!! What a finale on our first year in the Super league and what a season we had!! Third place Amazing home record of 10W, 4D and only 1L. Second best defense in the league. #TIANJINQUANJIAN #AW28 #China #ACL #CSL