Wat een apotheose: Witsel klopt landskampioen en mag alsnog naar Aziatische Champions League

Axel Witsel is volgend seizoen te bewonderen in de Aziatische Champions League. Tianjin Quanjian plaatste zich op de laatste speeldag van de Chinese Super League alsnog voor het Kampioenenbal. Tianjin klopte landskampioen Guangzhou Evergrande, terwijl Hebei na een onwaarschijnlijk slot met 5-4 verloor bij Shandong Luneng.

